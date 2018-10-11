Charlotte Hornets Waive Barford and Wilkins

Posted: Oct 11, 2018

October 11, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived Jaylen Barford and Isaiah Wilkins.

Barford, a 6-3 guard, spent two seasons at the University of Arkansas where he was a First Team All-SEC selection during the 2017-18 season. The Jackson, TN native did not appear in any preseason games with Charlotte.

Wilkins, a 6-8 forward from Virginia, played in 132 career games with the Cavaliers and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2017-18. The Lilburn, GA native appeared in one preseason game with Charlotte, playing three minutes vs. the Miami Heat.

The Hornets roster now stands at 17 players.

