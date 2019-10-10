Charlotte Hornets Sign Jalen McDaniels

October 10, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed forward Jalen McDaniels. Per team policy, terms of the deal with McDaniels were not disclosed.

The Hornets selected McDaniels with the 52nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. McDaniels, a 6-10 forward from San Diego State, earned All-Mountain West Second Team in 2018-19 and All-Mountain West Third Team in 2017-18 as a freshman. McDaniels led the Aztecs in rebounding average (8.3 rpg), total steals (38) and placed second in scoring average (15.9 ppg) during his sophomore campaign. The 21-year-old made the second-most two-point field goals (188) in the conference and ranked among the top 10 in total free throws made (93) and attempted (127). He shot .466 from the field (212-455) and .320 from beyond the three-point line (24-75). McDaniels appeared in five games for the Charlotte Hornets at the 2019 MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.

After signing McDaniels, the Hornets training camp roster now stands at 20 players.