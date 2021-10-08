Charlotte Hornets Sign Jalen Crutcher and Cameron McGriff

October 8, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed Jalen Crutcher and Cameron McGriff. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Crutcher played in four games for Milwaukee at the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in Las Vegas. He played four seasons at Dayton from 2017-21 and averaged 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 24 games as a senior.

McGriff was a member of the Hornets Summer League roster that competed in Las Vegas but did not appear in a game. He spent the 2020-21 season playing for Okapi Aalst of the BNXT League in Belgium where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 27 games. McGriff played four seasons at Oklahoma State from 2016-20, averaging 9.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 132 career games with the Cowboys.

The Hornets roster currently stands at 20 players.

