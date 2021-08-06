Charlotte Hornets Sign Ish Smith

August 7, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Ish Smith. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A former Wake Forest product, Smith joins the Hornets after he averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 21.0 minutes per game in 44 appearances with the Washington Wizards during the 2020-21 season. In his two seasons with the Wizards, Smith averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 24.2 minutes per game, appearing in 112 games.

Over his 11-year career, Smith has averaged 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20.2 minutes per game in 654 career games for 11 different teams. Smith has also appeared in 19 career postseason games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 assists in 11.5 minutes per game with Memphis, Orlando, Milwaukee, Detroit and Washington.

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Smith ranks second all-time in career assists at Wake Forest and attended Central Cabarrus High School, located in nearby Concord, North Carolina.

