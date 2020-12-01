Charlotte Hornets Sign Grant Riller and Nate Darling to Two-Way Contracts

November 30, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guards Grant Riller and Nate Darling to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Drafted by the Hornets with the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Riller averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 132 career contests, while shooting .519 from the field, .356 from beyond the three-point line and .796 from the free-throw line. The 6-3 guard earned All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team honors in each of his last three seasons at College of Charleston, after being named to the CAA All-Rookie Team in 2016-17. He recorded 64 games with 20 points or more and 14 games with 30 points or more. During his senior year, he scored a school single-game NCAA Division I record 43 points against Hofstra and recorded the first triple-double in school history with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Northeastern.

An undrafted free agent out of Delaware, Darling averaged 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 38.2 minutes per game in 32 appearances (all starts) for the Bluehens. The 6-5 guard was named to the All-CAA First Team after leading the conference in minutes per game, three-point field goals (107) and three-point field goal percentage (.399). The Nova Scotia native averaged 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25.6 minutes per game in his career which spanned time at both Alabama-Birmingham and Delaware.