Charlotte Hornets Sign Free Agent Thomas Welsh

August 9, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent center Thomas Welsh. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Welsh, who was selected with the 58th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft, appeared in 11 games during his rookie campaign. The 7-footer spent parts of the 2018-19 season in the G League with both the Capital City Go-Go and the Iowa Wolves, posting combined averages of 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Welsh played four years at UCLA prior to the NBA and earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors after averaging 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 2017-18 as a senior.