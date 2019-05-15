Charlotte Hornets To Pick 12th In 2019 NBA Draft

May 14, 2019 – Following tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery, the Charlotte Hornets will have the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hornets also own the 36th and 52nd overall selections in the 2019 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday, June 20, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 2019 NBA Draft will mark the second time in franchise history that the Hornets have had the No. 12 pick.

