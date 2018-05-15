Charlotte Hornets To Pick 11th In 2018 NBA Draft

May 15, 2018 – Following tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery, the Charlotte Hornets hold the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after not moving in to the top three in the NBA Draft Lottery. Along with the No. 11 pick, the Hornets will also have the 55th selection in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday, June 21, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hornets, who started tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery at the No. 11 slot in the draft order, entered the lottery with only a 2.9 percent chance of receiving a top-three pick and a 90.75% chance of remaining in their slotted draft position.

The 2018 NBA Draft will mark the second time in franchise history that the Hornets have had the No. 11 pick. The team previously selected Malik Monk out of Kentucky at the 11 position last year in the 2017 NBA Draft.