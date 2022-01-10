Charlotte Hornets To Host 23XI Racing Crossover Night

January 10, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the first-ever 23XI Racing Crossover Night, a collaboration with Mooresville-based 23XI Racing to create a themed game experience at Spectrum Center on Friday, January 21, when the Hornets host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The event will include 23XI Racing-themed in-game activations and appearances by 23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch, as well as 23XI Racing Co-Owner and longtime Hornets season-ticket holder Denny Hamlin.

“The Hornets and 23XI Racing have much more in common than shared ownership; our principles and mission within the community are very much aligned,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Hosting 23XI Racing Crossover Night is a tremendous way to further strengthen our bond and open up future opportunities for collaboration between our organizations and leagues.”

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to view 23XI a Racing showcar, which will be on display on the Spectrum Center concourse, and will have the chance to win 23XI Racing prizes and giveaways throughout the evening, including a co-branded rally towel.

“We’re very excited about this unique collaboration with the Charlotte Hornets and the opportunity to bring our teams together,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “Being based in the Charlotte region offers a natural ability for our two organizations to interact and work together in a variety of ways. As we enter our second year, we want to continue building the 23XI brand and fan base, and partnering with organizations like the Hornets allows us to introduce their fans to NASCAR, Bubba, Kurt and what we do both on and off the race track. Our hope is fans of both the Hornets and 23XI will attend and we can show the synergies between the organizations and create new fans for both teams.”

Tickets for the January 21 23XI Racing Crossover Night and all regular-season Hornets games can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.