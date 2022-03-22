Charlotte Hornets, Honeywell, Digi-Bridge, to Conclude Multi-Week Course for Students at Governors' Village Stem Academy on March 24

March 22, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and Honeywell announced today that the two organizations have partnered with local nonprofit Digi-Bridge to facilitate a multi-week 3D design and printing course for a group of nine students at Governors’ Village STEM Academy, who have been charged with creating gameday accessories for Hornets player Kelly Oubre Jr. The project, which was launched to introduce the idea of fashion and design as an alternative career path in STEAM, will culminate with a workshop at Governors’ Village STEM Academy this Thursday, March 24, where students will finalize and print their designs, and Oubre will select the accessories he plans to incorporate into his upcoming home game looks. Leadership from Hornets Sports & Entertainment, Honeywell and Digi-Bridge will be in attendance, as will students and instructors from Governors’ Village STEM Academy.

“It has been an honor to team up with our partners at Honeywell for this important project with Digi-Bridge and Governors’ Village STEM Academy, and for Kelly Oubre Jr. to be involved and inspire the next generation of leaders has made it even more exciting,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “A STEAM education can change a student’s career and life trajectory, and this initiative very much aligns with the work we’re doing across the community as part of our education and economic mobility platforms.”

The seventh and eighth grade students participating in the unique course have met with Governors’ Village STEM Academy CTE teacher Torie Leslie for one hour before school every Tuesday and Thursday since February 15 to work on their designs. The group began by attending an interactive workshop led by Jana Bacinska, a Senior User Experience Design Supervisor at Honeywell, who started her career in fashion and spoke to students about the intersection of fashion, technology and science. They also had a virtual fashion consultation with Oubre to learn about his personal style and inspiration, where they received a “fashion profile” card with important details such as Oubre’s measurements and his favorite colors, materials and fabrics.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Hornets and Digi-Bridge to provide a hands-on and authentic STEAM experience,” said Honeywell Chief Marketing Officer Bill Kircos. “At Honeywell, we talk a lot about what we do today determines our future, and we hope this initiative has shown the students at Governors’ Village STEM Academy that they have the ability to forge their own path, whether that’s in fashion, STEAM or multitude of other exciting career opportunities.”

“Digi-Bridge works tirelessly to ensure that young people across Charlotte – especially those within Title 1 schools – have both valuable and unique opportunities to succeed in the digital age,” said Digi-Bridge Chief Executive Officer Alyssa Sharpe. “With the support of partners such as Honeywell and the Hornets, we’re able to provide students with courses such as this one, where they can see their work come to life outside of the project itself, which is rewarding to witness.”