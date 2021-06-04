Charlotte Hornets Foundation Reveals Final Donations For COVID-19 Relief

June 4, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation today revealed the final donations that were made as part of the $75,000 in to-be-determined future contributions pledged last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, the organization initiated a multi-faceted plan that included $250,000 in total donations, 1,000 hours of in-home employee volunteerism and a COVID-19 resource center at hornets.com/COVID19. At that time, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation provided $100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund established by United Way of Central Carolinas and Foundation For The Carolinas, along with $25,000 each to three local nonprofit organizations to assist in immediate needs caused by COVID-19 – Carolina Farm Trust and Crisis Assistance Ministry in Charlotte and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund in the home market of the Hornets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm

Since then, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $25,000 to Novant Health to purchase COVID-19 testing supplies and translate educational materials into Spanish, $10,000 to the Phills Foundation to help the homeless during the pandemic, $10,000 to Project BOLT to help provide food and school supplies to children in marginalized areas and $10,000 for facemasks to be distributed in vulnerable communities.

The final three donations being made at this time are going to entities that assist students who have suffered through the pandemic as they prepare for their futures:

$10,000 for the Hornets Venom GT Scholarship to go to an undergraduate student who is obtaining a minor in Esports & Gaming Management at Johnson C. Smith University, the first HBCU to offer such a program

$5,000 to Carolina Youth Coalition to assist with a new bus for programming

$5,000 to Sports Biz Camps to provide scholarships for students in low-income areas who are interested in attending college and moving on to a career in sports

“We are proud of the impact we have been able to make in support of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are pleased to support these additional causes that help our younger neighbors as they look toward their futures and prepare for their lives after the pandemic.”

The charitable arm of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation is committed to inspiring a philanthropic culture and strengthening the region through intentional partnerships, charitable giving and social projects in the areas of education, hunger, military care and wellness. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation encompasses the efforts of the entire organization, including the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA G League Greensboro Swarm and the NBA 2K League Hornets Venom GT.