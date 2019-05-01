Charlotte Hornets Foundation Launches Auction, Raffle For Exclusive, Michael Jordan-Design Shoes Inspired By NBA All-Star 2019

May 1, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation today is launching an auction and raffle for shoes exclusively designed by Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan and inspired by NBA All-Star 2019, which took place in Charlotte. Only 300 pairs of the Air Jordan 1 Retro OG shoes were created, of which 65 will be available via auction and an additional 10 will be available via raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.

Bidding is open now at hornetsjordanauction.com and will run through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 23.

The 65 auctions will each start with opening bids of $200 and have a “buy now” price of $20,000. Each auction will be for a specific size in either white or black.

Entries into the raffle can be purchased on the same site for $10 per entry. The raffle will close at the same time as the auctions, after which 10 winners will be selected. Sizes and colors will not be guaranteed and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All proceeds from the auction and raffle will benefit the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. The charitable arm of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation is committed to inspiring a philanthropic culture and strengthening the Charlotte region through intentional partnerships, charitable giving and social projects in the areas of education, wellness, hunger and military care.