Charlotte Hornets To Distribute 10,000 Basketballs To Local Youth Through New Bee-Ball For All Program

July 26, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets have launched a new initiative entitled “Bee-Ball for All,” in which the organization will distribute 10,000 free basketballs to children ages 5-17 in the Charlotte community. The basketballs, which feature a unique “Bee-Ball for All” logo, are intended to spread a love for the game of basketball among local youth. Five thousand will go to kids who sign up for fall youth development programs at a Greater Charlotte YMCA, with the remaining 5,000 to be disseminated through other local youth organizations.

To launch the program, the Hornets, YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Barings and Read Charlotte will host a celebration at the Stratford Richardson YMCA tomorrow, July 27, at 1 p.m. Following remarks from executives of the four organizations, 120 kids in the branch’s summer programs will receive a basketball and have the opportunity to select a book from the Barings Book Bus. In addition, approximately 50 students will take part in a 30-minute basketball clinic via the Hornets Hoops program.

“The Bee-Ball for All program is designed to share the same love for basketball that we have as an organization with young children in our local community,” said Charlotte Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Being able to team with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and their summer day camp and Y Readers programs, along with our partner Barings and Read Charlotte, to include our Barings Book Bus and promote reading alongside basketball is a great way to help make sure our kids understand the importance of both education and being active.”

In the coming weeks, the Barings Book Bus will visit all five Y Readers locations to promote reading and the Bee-Ball for All program. Along with a basketball, parents who sign their kids up for a YMCA fall youth development program at any local branch will be entered into a sweepstakes to win four tickets to a Hornets home game during the 2021-22 season.

In an effort to share the fun of the game of basketball, the Charlotte Hornets are distributing 10,000 basketballs to area youth as part of the Bee-Ball for All initiative.

We hope you enjoy this ball, and we want to see using it. Share your best pictures of you and your basketball with us on social media using #BeeBallForAll.

Now get out there and have fun!