Charlotte Hornets Convert Jalen McDaniels To Two-Way Contract

October 19, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has converted the contract of forward Jalen McDaniels to a two-way contract.

The Hornets selected McDaniels with the 52nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. McDaniels, a 6-10 forward from San Diego State, earned All-Mountain West Second Team in 2018-19 and All-Mountain West Third Team in 2017-18 as a freshman. McDaniels led the Aztecs in rebounding average (8.3 rpg), total steals (38) and placed second in scoring average (15.9 ppg) during his sophomore campaign. The 21-year-old made the second-most two-point field goals (188) in the conference and ranked among the top 10 in total free throws made (93) and attempted (127). He shot .466 from the field (212-455) and .320 from beyond the three-point line (24-75).

McDaniels originally signed with the Hornets on Oct. 10, 2019 and appeared in two preseason games for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game.