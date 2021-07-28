Charlotte Hornets Announce MGM Resorts Summer League Schedule

July 28, 2021 – The NBA announced today the full schedule for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 75 games of game action over the 10 days will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV while all games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

The Charlotte Hornets kickoff the tournament on the first day with a game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. ET, which will air on NBA TV. The Hornets will play on consecutive days with their second matchup taking place on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. ET against the Sacramento Kings and airing live on NBA TV. On Aug. 12, Charlotte squares off against the San Antonio Spurs with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPNews and ESPNU. In their fourth contest, the Hornets round out group play with a game at 7 p.m. ET against the Toronto Raptors on NBA TV.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will feature all 30 NBA teams and the event opens with each team playing four preliminary games. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The remaining 28 teams that will not compete in the Championship Game will play their fifth and final game on Aug. 16 or 17.

Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will combine to host six to eight games per day during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.

Below is the Hornets complete group play schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021.

All times listed are Eastern

Sunday, August 8

Cox Pavilion

6 p.m. – Portland vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

Monday, August 9

Thomas & Mack Center

6 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Thursday, August 12

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Charlotte (ESPNews/ESPNU)

Saturday, August 14

Cox Pavilion

7 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Toronto (NBA TV)