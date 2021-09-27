Charlotte Hornets Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

September 27, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak announced the teams 2020 training camp roster. The Hornets training camp roster stands at 20 players.

.

The team’s 2021 Training Camp, presented by DraftKings, will take place at the Novant Health Training Center at Spectrum Center beginning Sep. 28.

The team’s training camp roster is listed below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 2 LaMelo Ball G 6-7 181 8/22/01 Illawarra/USA 1 5 James Bouknight G 6-5 190 9/18/00 Connecticut/USA R 0 Miles Bridges F 6-7 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA 3 22 Vernon Carey Jr. C 6-10 255 2/25/01 Duke/USA 1 27 DJ Carton G 6-2 200 8/5/00 Marquette/USA R 20 Gordon Hayward F 6-7 225 3/23/90 Butler/Canada 11 9 Wes Iwundu F 6-6 195 12/20/94 Kansas State/Canada 4 23 Kai Jones F/C 6-11 221 1/19/01 Texas/Bahamas R 98 Arnoldas Kulboka F 6-10 209 1/4/98 Retabet Bilbao Basket/Lithuania R 16 Scottie Lewis G 6-5 185 3/12/00 Florida/USA R 11 Cody Martin F 6-7 205 9/28/95 Nevada/USA 2 6 Jalen McDaniels F 6-10 205 1/31/98 San Diego State/USA 2 12 Kelly Oubre Jr. F/G 6-7 203 12/9/95 Kansas/USA 6 24 Mason Plumlee C 6-11 254 3/5/90 Duke/USA 8 14 Nick Richards C 6-11 247 11/29/97 Kentucky/Jamaica 1 3 Terry Rozier G 6-1 190 3/17/94 Louisville/USA 6 10 Ish Smith G 6-0 175 7/5/88 Wake Forest/USA 11 31 Xavier Sneed F 6-5 215 12/21/97 Kansas State/USA R 21 JT Thor F 6-9 203 8/26/02 Auburn/USA R 25 P.J. Washington F 6-7 236 8/23/98 Kentucky/USA 2

Head Coach: James Borrego (College - San Diego)