Charlotte Hornets Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster
September 27, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak announced the teams 2020 training camp roster. The Hornets training camp roster stands at 20 players.
.
The team’s 2021 Training Camp, presented by DraftKings, will take place at the Novant Health Training Center at Spectrum Center beginning Sep. 28.
The team’s training camp roster is listed below:
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Born
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|Yrs Pro
|2
|LaMelo Ball
|G
|6-7
|181
|8/22/01
|Illawarra/USA
|1
|5
|James Bouknight
|G
|6-5
|190
|9/18/00
|Connecticut/USA
|R
|0
|Miles Bridges
|F
|6-7
|225
|3/21/98
|Michigan State/USA
|3
|22
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|C
|6-10
|255
|2/25/01
|Duke/USA
|1
|27
|DJ Carton
|G
|6-2
|200
|8/5/00
|Marquette/USA
|R
|20
|Gordon Hayward
|F
|6-7
|225
|3/23/90
|Butler/Canada
|11
|9
|Wes Iwundu
|F
|6-6
|195
|12/20/94
|Kansas State/Canada
|4
|23
|Kai Jones
|F/C
|6-11
|221
|1/19/01
|Texas/Bahamas
|R
|98
|Arnoldas Kulboka
|F
|6-10
|209
|1/4/98
|Retabet Bilbao Basket/Lithuania
|R
|16
|Scottie Lewis
|G
|6-5
|185
|3/12/00
|Florida/USA
|R
|11
|Cody Martin
|F
|6-7
|205
|9/28/95
|Nevada/USA
|2
|6
|Jalen McDaniels
|F
|6-10
|205
|1/31/98
|San Diego State/USA
|2
|12
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|F/G
|6-7
|203
|12/9/95
|Kansas/USA
|6
|24
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|6-11
|254
|3/5/90
|Duke/USA
|8
|14
|Nick Richards
|C
|6-11
|247
|11/29/97
|Kentucky/Jamaica
|1
|3
|Terry Rozier
|G
|6-1
|190
|3/17/94
|Louisville/USA
|6
|10
|Ish Smith
|G
|6-0
|175
|7/5/88
|Wake Forest/USA
|11
|31
|Xavier Sneed
|F
|6-5
|215
|12/21/97
|Kansas State/USA
|R
|21
|JT Thor
|F
|6-9
|203
|8/26/02
|Auburn/USA
|R
|25
|P.J. Washington
|F
|6-7
|236
|8/23/98
|Kentucky/USA
|2
Head Coach: James Borrego (College - San Diego)
