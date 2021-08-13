Charlotte Hornets Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

August 13, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced their four game 2021-22 preseason schedule, highlighted by two home matchups at Spectrum Center vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 7) and the Dallas Mavericks (Oct. 13).

The Hornets will open the preseason on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. before returning home to play Memphis on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Charlotte visits the Miami Heat on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets wrap up their preseason schedule at Spectrum Center on Oct. 13 vs. Dallas at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Hornets two home preseason games at Spectrum Center will go on sale at a later date.

Bally Sports Southeast will broadcast three of the Hornets preseason contests: Oct. 7 vs. Memphis, Oct. 11 at Miami and Oct. 13 vs. Dallas. The games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and streamed live on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. Local channel listings for Bally Sports Southeast can be found here. All four Hornets preseason games will be broadcast on WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM), the team’s flagship radio station. The radio broadcast will also be streamed on the Hornets Mobile App.

Memberships to the newly rebranded Hive Society and Pick 23 Plans for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Hive Society Memberships, which include all 43 regular-season and preseason games, start at $48 per game on average in the lower level and as low as $12 per game on average in the upper level, and include some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. Pick 23 Plans include Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, along with playoff priority and interest-free payment plans. Hornets fans can get lower-level tickets with this plan starting at $64 per game on average and upper-level tickets starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 2021-22 PRESEASON SCHEDULE