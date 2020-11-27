Charlotte Hornets Announce 2020-21 Preseason Schedule

November 27, 2020 – The NBA today announced the Charlotte Hornets’ four-game 2020-21 preseason schedule, highlighted by two home matchups at Spectrum Center against the Toronto Raptors.

The Hornets will open preseason action against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Dec. 12, followed by a second home matchup with the Raptors on Monday, Dec.14 at Spectrum Center. Both games will tip-off at 7p.m. ET. The team will depart for a two-game road set against the Orlando Magic to conclude the preseason with games set for Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center.

For the third consecutive year, FOX Sports Southeast will broadcast both Hornets preseason home games against the Raptors on Dec. 12 and Dec. 14. Both contests will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and streamed live on the FOX Sports GO App. Local channel listings can be found here. The Charlotte Hornets radio home all season long is the team’s flagship station WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM).