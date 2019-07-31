Charlotte Hornets Announce 2019-20 Preseason Schedule

August 1, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced their five-game 2019-20 preseason schedule, highlighted by three home games, which include two at Spectrum Center and one at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC.

The Hornets will open preseason action against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday, Oct. 6, before returning to Charlotte for the team’s preseason home opener against the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The Hornets will travel in-state to play the Philadelphia 76ers at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem on Friday, Oct. 11. The Hornets travel to Memphis for a game against the Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 14, before wrapping up the preseason at home vs. the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

For the second consecutive year, FOX Sports Southeast will broadcast two Hornets preseason games. Charlotte’s contests on Oct. 11 against Philadelphia and Oct. 16 against Detroit will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and streamed live on the FOX Sports GO App. Local channel listings can be found here. All five preseason games will be broadcast on the team’s flagship radio station WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM) and streamed on the Hornets App with new play-by-play voice John Focke and analyst Matt Carroll.

Tickets for the preseason game against the Sixers in Winston-Salem are currently on sale and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, at the Wake Forest ticket office at Bridger Field House or the Greensboro Coliseum box office, or on the Hornets App. Tickets for the two preseason games at Spectrum Center will go on sale at a future date.

Swarm365 Memberships and partial-season FANtasy Packs for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Swarm365 Memberships start at $49 on average in the lower level and as low as $12 on average in the upper level, and members receive some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. The FANtasy Pack includes Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, along with playoff priority and interest-free payment plans. Hornets fans can get lower-lever tickets with this plan starting at $53 per game on average and upper-level tickets starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 2019-20 PRESEASON SCHEDULE