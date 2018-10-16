Charlotte Hornets Announce 2018-19 Opening Night Roster

October 16, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 2018-19 Opening Night roster. The Hornets open the regular season vs. Milwaukee at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. The game will be telecast on FOX Sports Southeast and streamed live on the FOX Sports App, with a special one-hour edition of the Hornets Live! pregame show beginning at 6 p.m. The game can also be heard on WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM), the Hornets flagship radio station, starting with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast through the Hornets App.

The Hornets opening night game against Milwaukee will tip off the celebration of the team’s 30th Anniversary of its inaugural 1988-89 season. The game against the Bucks will be the first of eight Classic Night games, during which the team will wear a white Classic Edition uniform and play on a court design used from 1995-97. All fans in attendance on October 17 will receive a Hornets 30th Anniversary Opening Night T-shirt which will be placed on seatbacks in the arena. During the game, the Hornets will recognize 1988-89 team members Dell Curry, Muggsy Bogues, Rex Chapman, Kelly Tripucka, Robert Reid, Earl Cureton and Brian Rowsom. Future giveaways at Classic Nights will include Muggsy Bogues, Glen Rice, Larry Johnson and Steve Martin bobbleheads as well as a 30th Anniversary Team T-shirt and a Hornets fanny pack.

The Hornets 16-player roster includes 10 returning players from last season’s team and two two-way players. This year’s roster features six new players: Bismack Biyombo (Orlando – Trade), Miles Bridges (Michigan State – Draft Night Trade), Joe Chealey (Charleston – Free Agent), Devonte Graham (Kansas – Draft Night Trade), JP Macura (Xavier – Free Agent) and Tony Parker (San Antonio – Free Agent).

The team’s roster stands at 16 and is listed below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 7 Dwayne Bacon G/F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA 1 5 Nicolas Batum G/F 6-8 200 12/14/88 Le Mans (France)/France 10 8 Bismack Biyombo C 6-9 255 8/28/92 Baloncesto Fuenlabrada/DRC 7 0 Miles Bridges F 6-7 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA R 31 Joe Chealey* G 6-3 190 11/1/95 Charleston/USA R 4 Devonte' Graham G 6-2 185 2/22/95 Kansas/USA R 41 Willy Hernangomez C 6-11 240 5/27/94 Cajasol Sevilla/Spain 3 44 Frank Kaminsky III F/C 7-0 242 4/4/93 Wisconsin/USA 3 14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist F 6-7 232 9/26/93 Kentucky/USA 6 3 Jeremy Lamb G 6-5 185 5/30/92 Connecticut/USA 6 55 JP Macura* G 6-5 205 6/5/95 Xavier/USA R 1 Malik Monk G 6-3 200 2/4/98 Kentucky/USA 1 9 Tony Parker G 6-2 185 5/17/85 Paris Racing/France 17 15 Kemba Walker G 6-1 184 5/8/90 Connecticut/USA 7 2 Marvin Williams F 6-9 237 6/19/86 North Carolina/USA 13 40 Cody Zeller F/C 7-0 240 10/5/92 Indiana/USA 5

*Denotes two-way contract player

HEAD COACH: James Borrego (San Diego)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Jay Triano (Simon Fraser), Chad Iske (Kansas), Ronald Nored (Butler), Jay Hernandez (Hofstra), Dutch Gaitley (Temple), Nate Mitchell (Cumberlands)

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Joe Sharpe (Old Dominion)

ASSOCIATE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Quinton Sawyer (North Carolina)

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COACH: Adam Linens (North Carolina)

ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Aaron Karkow (Endicott)