Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds Distributing 3,000 Backpack For Children Facing Food Insecurity

May 21, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets and Official Hunger Relief Partner Food Lion Feeds are distributing 3,000 backpacks to local children facing food insecurity that include eight nutritious, ready-to-eat food items for weekends or holidays when school meals are not available.

In separate events earlier this month, the full Hornets team and a group of Hornets and Food Lion volunteers packed the backpacks, which are being distributed to students at more than 10 schools in the Charlotte area as part of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Backpack Program. According to a 2020 study presented by Feeding America, one in five children struggles with hunger in North Carolina, and the Backpack Program provides over 200,000 backpacks annually across the 17 counties Second Harvest serves.

“We are excited to once again team with Food Lion Feeds to help combat hunger in our community,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “It is essential that we provide for our students so they can focus on learning rather than on being hungry. We hope the students who received these backpacks are able to do just that.”

“No child should have to worry about where their next meal will come from, and that’s why fighting child hunger is so important to us at Food Lion,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of community relations for Food Lion. “Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do. That’s why we’re excited to again partner with the Hornets to support the food bank and help feed more of our Charlotte-area students while they’re away from school.”

The backpacks come after the Hornets and Food Lion Feeds partnered in April for the 2021 Dunk Hunger food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Food Lion donated 1,000 meals for every dunk recorded by the Hornets in the month of April, resulting in 78,000 meals. In addition, Hornets fans and Food Lion customers donated 2,400 pounds of food at local stores by purchasing non-perishable food items and placing them in the Dunk Hunger donation carts.