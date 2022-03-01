Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds Again Partner For Annual Dunk Hunger Initiative To Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

March 1, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and Official Hunger Relief Partner Food Lion Feeds today are launching the 2022 Dunk Hunger food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. During the month of March, Food Lion will donate 1,000 meals* for every dunk recorded by the Hornets in both home and away games. According to Feeding America, North Carolina has the ninth-highest food insecurity rate in the country, and nearly one in seven people – including one in five children – struggle with hunger.

“We are proud to once again team with our friends at Food Lion Feeds and Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight hunger,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “This initiative is one we look forward to every year, because it gets both our players and fans involved in a cause that positively impacts so many across our community. Last season, our team recorded 78 dunks throughout the campaign, so our goal is to have even more this year.”

To support Dunk Hunger, fans can make a monetary donation at hornets.com/dunkhunger. All donations will directly benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Fans can also attend any game in March to cheer on the Hornets players as they strive to make as many dunks as possible in support of the initiative.

“We’re passionate about ending hunger in the towns and cities we serve, so joining with our hometown Charlotte Hornets and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to nourish our food insecure neighbors is a slam dunk,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Ending hunger in the greater Charlotte-area truly will take all of us, and we hope fans will join us in supporting this important cause to support our community.”

“Second Harvest Food Bank is so grateful to have partners like the Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion that work with us throughout the year to combat hunger,” said Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Chief Executive Officer Kay Carter. “Ultimately, our goal is to have a community free from hunger, and this is one step in that direction.”

* Food Lion will donate $100 for each dunk, the monetary equivalent of 1,000 meals with Feeding America’s formula of $1 providing at least 10 meals on behalf of local member food banks.