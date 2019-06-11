Charlotte Hornets and CycleBar on hosted the Second Annual Ride at the Hive

MORE COVERAGE: Gallery | Video

The Charlotte Hornets and CycleBar on Saturday hosted the second annual Ride at the Hive event benefitting the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.

Presented by CycleBar and sponsored by Anheuser-Busch and NewDominion Bank, this one-of-a-kind fitness experience took place in Spectrum Center’s main lobby overlooking the Hornets home court and included cycling, brunch and mimosas, shopping from local vendors, a silent auction and more.

For just $35, participants received a 45-min CycleBar ride with a CycleStar ® Instructor, a limited edition event T-shirt, a water bottle, brunch and mimosas, and access to the Vendor Village featuring local businesses.

Participants were also encouraged to raise additional money for the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, with tiered prizes including a Nike tote bag, complimentary tickets to a 2019-20 Hornets home game and meet and greets with Hornets players. Lauren Wilson, who raised the most money received a Luxury Suite for 20 people (including food and beverage) for a 2019-20 Hornets home game, along with a player meet and greet and a Nike tote bag.

New this year, guests not participating in a cycling class were able to gain access to the Vendor Village for a $1 donation.

Vendors represented included Carolina Clutches, Creations By Alice, Dragonfly Apothecary, Get Fit Foods, Green Brothers Juice, K. Alley Lifestyle, Kendra Scott, Living Kitchen, Magnolia Bath Co., Monette Naturals, Pretty Honest Candles, Purple Girl Designs, Revolution Balance Boards, Southern Belle Essentials, The Alley Way Market, The Usual, Trendy Moo and more.