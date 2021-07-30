Charlotte Hornets Agree in Principle To Acquire Draft Rights to JT Thor

July 29, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that the team has agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to JT Thor from the Detroit Pistons and trade the draft rights of Balsa Koprivica to the Pistons as part of a larger trade that is expected to be finalized after the moratorium ends on August 6.

Thor, the 37th pick out of Auburn in tonight’s draft, averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in minutes per game, making 27 appearances during his lone season with the Tigers. Thor recorded 37 blocks during the 2020-21 season, which ranked eighth in the SEC and second among all SEC freshmen as he averaged 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game in 18 conference games.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, the 6-10 forward grew up in Anchorage, Alaska and attended Norcross High School in Georgia for his final high school season.

Koprivica, the 57th pick out of Florida State, averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game in his sophomore season with the Seminoles. The 7-1 center played two seasons in Florida State and is a native of Belgrade, Serbia.

