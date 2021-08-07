Hornets Acquire Wes Iwundu and Protected 2022 First-Round Pick in Three-Team Sign-and-Trade

August 7, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has acquired Wes Iwundu, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick and cash considerations from the New Orleans Pelicans and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for sending guard Devonte’ Graham to New Orleans as a part of a three-team trade.

In the deal, New Orleans also acquired Jonas Valuncianas as well as the draft rights to Trey Murphy and Brandon Boston. Memphis received Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, the draft rights to Ziaire Williams, the draft rights to Jared Butler and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from New Orleans (via the Los Angeles Lakers).

Iwundu, who was selected 37th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic out of Kansas State, averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game in 41 games with the Mavericks and Pelicans during the 2020-21 season. The four-year veteran holds career averages of 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game, appearing in 223 career games with Orlando, Dallas and New Orleans.

Harvey, a product of Eastern Washington, was selected 51st overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Selected with the 34th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kansas, Charlotte acquired Graham via a draft night trade with the Atlanta Hawks on July 21, 2018. Graham played in 164 career games for the Hornets, including 100 starts, averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. During his three seasons with the Hornets, Graham made 431 3-pointers, which ranks sixth all-time in franchise history.