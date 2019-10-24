Batum Fractures Finger on Left Hand

October 24, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today Hornets forward Nicolas Batum underwent an MRI which confirmed he has suffered an avulsion fracture on the third finger of his left hand. The injury occurred with two minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Hornets season openin win against Chicago on Oct. 23, 2019. Batum will be listed as out and reevaluated in two to three weeks.

Batum, a 12-year veteran from France, has appeared in 287 games for the Hornets, averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 32.8 minutes per game.