Bank of America and Honeywell Joining Hornets and Charlotte Regional Business Alliance For Paris Economic Development Event

December 23, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that Bank of America and Honeywell, both Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Charlotte, will serve as the presenting partner and associate partner, respectively, of an economic development event hosted by the organization and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance in Paris, France, on January 23. The event will take place the night before the Hornets play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-ever regular-season NBA game in the city.

“The Ball is in Your Court: Doing Business in the Charlotte Region” will feature a sports-themed panel discussion and reception with the goal of attracting key European business leaders in order to promote the city of Charlotte and the surrounding region for future business and economic investment. The panel, which will be moderated by ESPN Senior Vice President of College Networks Rosalyn Durant, will include Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance President & CEO Janet LaBar, Bank of America Vice Chairman and President for EU & Switzerland Bruce Thompson, and Honeywell Senior Vice President & General Counsel Anne Madden. NBA executives and legends will also be in attendance.

“As we prepare to showcase our team, our city and our region in Paris next month, we are excited to have Bank of America and Honeywell join our efforts with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to promote economic development,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Bank of America has long been a supporter of both the Hornets and the Alliance, and we are pleased to partner for the first time with Honeywell, one of Charlotte’s newest companies. We thank them both for their support and their commitment to the growth of our region.”

A long-time Hornets partner, Bank of America will have its logo included in the event’s logo. Both Bank of America and Honeywell, which was not previously a Hornets partner, will have their logos appear on invitations and signage for the Alliance event, as well as receive tickets to that event and a variety of others, including the NBA Paris Game presented by beIN Sports on January 24.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to promote the Charlotte region on a global stage while also showcasing the strong business community collaboration that sets us apart from our competitors,” added Alliance President & CEO Janet LaBar. “Europe is a hot market to attract international investment, what better way to tell our story than to do so directly during a monumental event such as the Hornets game in Paris.”

“Bank of America is pleased to join the Hornets, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and Honeywell to show companies throughout Europe the exciting things happening in the Charlotte region,” said Bank of America Charlotte Market President Charles Bowman. “As one of seven Fortune 500 corporations that call Charlotte home, we are glad to do our part to help bring additional global investment to our area and enhance our economic development efforts.”

As part of its deal, Honeywell, which relocated its corporate headquarters to Charlotte earlier this year, also becomes a Preferred Partner of the Charlotte Hornets.

“We’re excited about our new partnership and presence in Charlotte. Partnerships such as this support our culture of growth and desire to connect with our local community and business leaders,” said Honeywell Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Kimbell.