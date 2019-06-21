Annual Hornets Day of Service To Take Place On Wednesday, June 26, With Focus On Improving Economic Mobility

June 20, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets, in partnership with Bank of America, will hold their annual all-staff Day of Service on Wednesday, June 26. This year’s Day of Service will focus on local social economic mobility efforts. A 2014 study found that Charlotte ranks 50th out of 50 among America’s largest cities in upward mobility, meaning a child born into poverty in Charlotte has a greater chance of remaining impoverished than any other major city in the United States

The day’s activities will begin with an 8:30 a.m. press conference at Spectrum Center featuring Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield and Bank of America Charlotte Market President Charles Bowman.

Following the press conference, 300 volunteers from the Hornets and Bank of America will go to six local nonprofits to assist them in their efforts to help provide members of our community with necessary items such as food and clothing. Volunteers will be at sites throughout the city of Charlotte to show that economic mobility needs are not exclusive to select groups or areas, but are widespread and impact the entire city.

“Social economic mobility is one of the biggest issues facing our city,” said Whitfield. “It is imperative that we do our part to help the effort to improve the lives of our neighbors. We are proud to partner with our friends at Bank of America for a day devoted to this important cause.”

The Hornets and Bank of America previously partnered to raise awareness around social economic mobility on March 19 with 50/50 For Change Night during the team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The night featured Hornets players wearing shooting shirts with the “50 out of 50” message, a special halftime performance by Inspire the Fire, concourse tabling with information from United Way of Central Carolinas and Leading on Opportunity, and a 50/50 Raffle in which 50% of the proceeds went to the winner and 50% went to the Charlotte Hornets Foundation’s economic mobility efforts.

“For Charlotte to really thrive, we must ensure every person and every family has access to the resources and support they need,” said Bowman. “Our employees make this possible – with their passion for helping others and making our community a better place for everyone.”