Annual Hornets Day of Service To Take Place On Tuesday, June 12, With Focus On Housing/Shelter Nonprofits

June 5, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets, in partnership with Bank of America, will hold their annual all-staff Day of Service on Tuesday, June 12. This year’s Day of Service will focus on nonprofit organizations that provide shelter, housing and support services to members of the Charlotte community.

The day’s activities will begin with a 9:30 a.m. press conference at Spectrum Center featuring Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield and Bank of America Charlotte and North Carolina Market President Charles Bowman.

Following the press conference, more than 200 volunteers from the Hornets and Bank of America will go to six shelter/housing nonprofits to perform refurbishment projects. These projects aim to promote family stability and self-sufficiency, while aligning with the economic mobility goals of the City of Charlotte’s Opportunity Task Force. Volunteer activities at the six sites will include interior painting, carpeting and installing furniture, as well as landscaping and beautifying exterior common areas.

“When the Opportunity Task Force released its findings, one of the key takeaways was the importance of family stability, and the role that affordable housing and support systems play,” said Whitfield. “By working with these shelter/housing nonprofits, the Hornets and our partners at Bank of America hope to play a small part in helping to bridge that gap.”

“We are fortunate to have so many employees who understand the importance of giving back to our community,” said Bowman. “We can build a better Charlotte for all when we work together to help put individuals and families on a path to success.”