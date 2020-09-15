PJ Washington Named to All-Rookie Second Team

MORE PJ CONTENT

September 15, 2020 – The NBA announced today that Hornets forward PJ Washington was named to the All-Rookie Second Team for the 2019-20 season. He becomes the 13th player in franchise history to receive All-Rookie honors, and the first to receive the honor since 2014.

Washington joins Terence Davis (Toronto), Rui Hachimura (Washington), Tyler Herro (Miami) and Coby White (Chicago) on the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team.

The Hornets rookie averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He averaged 1.5 threes per game, shooting a .374 clip from beyond the arc. Washington ranks in the top ten of all rookies (min. 15 games played) in three-point field goals, rebounds, blocks, and steals per game, as well as three-point shooting percentage (min. 50 attempts).

The Kentucky product scored a franchise-record 27 points in his NBA debut on Oct. 23 vs. Chicago on 9-17 shooting, including 7-11 from three-point range. His seven three-point field goals set an NBA record for three-pointers made by an NBA rookie in his first game.

Washington was selected to represent Team USA for the 2020 Rising Stars Game as a part of NBA All-Star weekend in which he had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Previous Charlotte players to receive All-Rookie honors include Rex Chapman, J.R. Reid, Kendall, Gill, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning, Emeka Okafor, Raymond Felton, Walter Herrmann, Adam Morrison, D.J. Augustin, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Zeller.