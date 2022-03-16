Pivotal Season-Long Homestand Begins for Hornets

Tonight’s fourth and final meeting of the season between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks certainly isn’t a make-or-break contest for either side, but considering where each team currently resides in the Eastern Conference standings, the potential for a playoff-like atmosphere is rightfully high.

At the moment, Atlanta sits a half game ahead of the Hornets in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings and also owns a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head season series. Charlotte lost the most recent meeting with the Hawks, 113-91 at home back on Jan. 23, missing its first 19 3-point attempts before finishing 4-of-36 (11.1%).

“We just have to be our best tomorrow,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after practice on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s the next game in front of us. We’re not winning a championship tomorrow, they’re not winning a championship tomorrow. We just have to be better. We have to bring our best, our urgency on both sides of the ball. That’s the focus tomorrow.”

He added, “We’re very familiar with each other. They know our personnel, we know their personnel. I think it’s about whoever can go out and execute and play their best basketball. We’ll watch those [previous meetings] again and pull some things out. Tomorrow’s going to have its own feel, its own challenges. That’s the beauty of this game. They’re playing well. I like the way our group is, but we have to be better than we’ve been the last two nights for sure.”

Following the Hawks game, Charlotte will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, a team that will be wrapping up a five-game road trip and has emerged victorious in 13 of its last 16 appearances as of Wednesday morning. The Mavericks will also be in Philadelphia on Friday evening and are 6-4 this season on the second leg of back-to-backs.

After that, the Hornets face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, who they just beat 142-120 last Friday evening, although the hosts were without leading scorers CJ McCollum (Health and Safety Protocols) and Brandon Ingram (hamstring). The homestand then proceeds with a game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday – Charlotte is 2-0 against them this season – followed by a Friday outing against the Utah Jazz, who has won eight straight versus the Hornets.

While bunkering down in Buzz City for the next two weeks certainly has its advantages, the Spectrum Center confines haven’t necessarily been the friendliest as of late for the Hornets. Injuries to Gordon Hayward, Jalen McDaniels and Cody Martin, a consistent inability to close out clutch-time games and a rigorous schedule have all contributed to a 2-10 home record since Jan. 30.

“It’s not just one thing to point to,” stated Borrego. “Obviously, our roster has changed and injuries have changed. The opponents are tough, but that’s no excuse. We have to find ways to close out. We have a great opportunity with a five-game homestand here, which is great. I’d rather be home than on the road. We’ll get our fans behind us and the energy is going to be there. Our focus and effort just have to be there. We had two tough home losses before this road trip, come back home with two wins. Great opportunity in front of us tomorrow.”

As Borrego mentioned, a major element of having that home-court advantage is having the hometown crowd at your back. It’s indeed something that could make a major difference down the stretch here for the Hornets, as they look to ascend the Eastern Conference leaderboard.

“The fans have a major impact on our success here at home,” he said. “Their energy, our group feeds off of it. We have to do our part. I do believe our fans will do their part. They bring the energy, they’re going to fill up the arena. I look forward to feeling that energy tomorrow night, but we have to do the work on the floor. That’s a challenge for me and all our players and staff. I believe we’re more than prepared for this moment.”