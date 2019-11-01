Perley’s Press Pass: Transition Play Igniting Hornets’ Offense

If there’s one single thing that has stood out about the Charlotte Hornets through their first five games, it’s that there’s been a noticeable uptick in terms of quickly getting into a transition style of play on offense this season. And we certainly have plenty of numbers available to support this rather vivacious makeover.

The talk all throughout training camp in Chapel Hill last month was about playing faster and upping the team’s tempo and pace. Envisioning how you want to play and then going out and doing it are two very different things and right now, the Hornets are out in front on the latter.

According to Cleaningtheglass.com, 17.6% of the Hornets’ offensive plays this season are coming in transition, which trails only four other teams in terms of frequency. Last season, just 14.9% of their possessions came in transition, which was 16th highest in the NBA.

Following Thursday night’s NBA games, the Hornets sit tied for the ninth in transition points scored per game (22.0), after finishing last season ranked 17th in this category (17.5 PPG). They are also ninth in transition possessions per game (19.6), another significant jump up from their 17th-place standing in 2018-19 (16.0).

As expected, increased scoring is due in large part to increased efficiency. The Hornets are fourth in the NBA in both transition field-goal percentage (58.2%) and effective field-goal percentage in transition (68.7%), the latter a metric that gives heavier value to three-point attempts [(FG + (3P X 0.5)/FGA].

Cleaningtheglass.com has the Hornets getting into transition a whopping 43.0% of the time off live ball rebounds, nearly six percentage points higher than second-ranked Sacramento (also last year’s leader at 38.3%). Charlotte is fifth in points scored off live ball rebounds per 100 possessions (3.1) and sixth in total points scored per 100 such possessions (129.5).

Much of the success in this area can be attributed to a rebounding-by-committee mentality and having multiple ball-handlers on the floor at all times. Cody Zeller (8.5), PJ Washington (6.0), Dwayne Bacon (3.6), Terry Rozier (3.2) and Miles Bridges (3.2) are all averaging at least 3.0 defensive rebounds per game this season (mini. 4 GP).

There is plenty of evidence indicating how much transition play has become a staple of the Hornets’ offense, but a few individuals in particular are also standing out. The rookie forward Washington sits second in the NBA in effective field-goal percentage in transition (95.5%) and 12th in transition field-goal percentage (72.7%).

Devonte’ Graham is tied for 10th in points per transition possession (1.40), with Washington right behind him in 11th place (1.38). Bridges is drawing a shooting foul on 26.7% of his offensive transition possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the NBA.

These numbers are a lot to dissect, particularly with such a relatively small sample size, but ultimately, there’s tangible, concrete evidence that indicates the Hornets have made strides with incorporating more transitional offense into their playing style. With 77 regular season games still remaining, consistency and sustainability will be the next challenges, although the transformation is clearly underway.