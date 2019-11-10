Pelicans Quiet Hornets in 4th Quarter, Graham Double-Doubles Again

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Graham Highlights | Coach Borrego | Devonte' Graham

The Charlotte Hornets played well enough to beat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans for about 43 minutes or so, but couldn’t finish off the job in a 115-110 home loss on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Spectrum Center.

Devonte’ Graham was marvelous again, finishing with team-high marks in scoring (24 points) and assists (10) to go along with five rebounds and two steals in the loss. Graham is now the fifth different Hornets reserve to total at least 20 points and 10 assists in a single game, joining Brevin Knight, Derek Anderson, Mo Williams and Tony Parker.

Charlotte led by five with one quarter to go, but eventually found itself tied, 95-95, by the 5:27 mark. Three-pointers by Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram, and another Ingram jumper then gave the Pelicans an eight-point lead with about three minutes remaining. Miles Bridges responded with a layup before Kenrich Williams’ dagger corner three sealed New Orleans’ second win.

“We had opportunity to win this game. We just didn’t take advantage of it,” said Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “It was a disappointing effort in the second half. We have to learn from this one, see what kind of urgency we have tomorrow night, see who brings it. We have to collectively bounceback together and see some great energy.”

Terry Rozier finished with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Dwayne Bacon and Bridges each had 12-point outings, while P.J. Washington and Cody Zeller both had 10-point showings. Washington briefly left the game in the third quarter (mild sprained left ankle), but did return.

Brandon Ingram had a game-high 25 points (10 in the fourth) and nine rebounds to lead New Orleans in the victory. JJ Redick notched 22 points (5-of-9 from three), joining Williams (15), Jrue Holiday (12), Derrick Favors (10) and Hart (10) in double figures. Holiday also had a game-high 11 assists for his first double-double of the campaign.

Charlotte (22) and New Orleans (26) combined for 48 turnovers, leading to 25 points for the former and 31 points for the latter. The Hornets shot just 40.9% from the field (12-of-35 from three; 34.3%), including a mere 2-of-13 from distance in the fourth (15.4%).

“[The turnovers] can throw you out of rhythm,” said Graham. “We walk about it all the time. You got to limit the turnovers. We did a good job of that the last couple of games, but this game, we were a little lazy with the ball, losing it and stuff like that.”

The Hornets will have a quick turnaround as they close out a back-to-back set on the road tomorrow night, Sunday, Nov. 10, against the Philadelphia 76ers starting at 6 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.