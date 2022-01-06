Oubre Shatters Franchise Record for Quarterly 3-Pointers in Blowout Victory

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Kelly Oubre Jr Postgame | LaMelo Ball Postgame

If the visiting Detroit Pistons had any thoughts about mounting an improbable comeback heading into the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, Kelly Oubre Jr. quickly squashed them with an absolutely mind-boggling, historic performance in the team’s 140-111 win at Spectrum Center.

Finishing with a game-high 32 points, Oubre drained a career-best 9-of-14 3-point attempts – eight of which came in the fourth – to blow away the previous team record for threes in a quarter (5) and also tie the franchise record for points in a frame (24). He became just the fifth player in NBA history to record at least eight 3-pointers in a single quarter, joining the likes of Klay Thompson, Joe Johnson, Kevin Love and Michael Redd.

“I give credit to God, the preparation and my teammates,” said Oubre, who along with Redd, is now one of just two players to ever have eight fourth-quarter 3-pointers. “I’m just blessed to play with a lot of selfless guys out there who allow me to continue with a hot stretch. I had some space, was locked in, following my fundamentals, holding my follow-through, shooting high, sticking my landing and the ball was flowing in. I can’t say I was doing anything special – just trying to compete like I do every night.”

The Hornets got off to a fabulous start, pulling ahead of Detroit by 18 at the end of the first quarter. Detroit kept battling though, trimming the deficit down to 13 with 4:20 left in the third before Charlotte closed the frame on a 12-0 run. Oubre then splashed his first four attempts from behind the arc in the opening two minutes of the fourth to slam the door on Detroit.

“The start is what I’m going to take with me,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “We have to start with that urgency, that effort and we have to sustain it. I thought our starters responded tonight. When Kelly gets hot, he’s tough to stop. I thought he was fantastic. He made shots. That’s what he does. Just to see him play with that joy, that spirit, that confidence - obviously a big-time fourth quarter.”

Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges each had 19 points and LaMelo Ball notched his 13th double-double of the year with 12 points, eight rebounds and a game-high 12 assists. Trey Lyles paved the way for Detroit with a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Oubre’s fourth-quarter explosion also helped the Hornets set a new single-game franchise record for total 3-pointers (24 on 57% shooting), breaking the previous mark of 23 set earlier this season against Minnesota back on Nov. 26. The squad also dished out a season-high 39 assists and came within one point of matching the franchise record for points in regulation.

Added Borrego, “I know we made shots, but I thought the ball was moving in general. You need to have some shot-makers to get to 39 assists and I thought we shot it well tonight. Obviously, Kelly was a major part of that.”

The Hornets will now have two full days off before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for the first of two consecutive meetings at Spectrum Center starting on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 7 PM ET.