Operation Hornet

The Charlotte Hornets partner with the Ft. Bragg Program; Operation Hero to address challenges faced my military children (feelings of isolation, self-doubt, frequent or long-term deployments by one or both parents and academic difficulties due to frequent moves.) Students receive custom letters from the organization, signed by players and Hugo. They also receive a Hornets prize pack including signed player cards, Hugo books and souvenirs. One game per season, a bus of students and families will be chosen to attend a Hornets matinee home game. Once per season, the Hornets Hoops team to put on a clinic at Ft. Bragg YMCA with player appearance. The Hornets Book Bus will perform a Book Bus reading show on base.