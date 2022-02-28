Olynyk’s Overtime Buzzer-Beater Sinks Hornets

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Rozier Postgame | Bridges Postgame

Riding a 15-game winning streak against the Detroit Pistons and an eight-game losing streak in overtime, the Charlotte Hornets were seconds away from extending the first and ending the second of these stretches. Unfortunately, the complete opposite result transpired, thanks to a Kelly Olynyk buzzer-beating jumper that sent the Hornets to a brutal 127-126 home loss on Sunday night.

Terry Rozier (33) and Miles Bridges (29) combined for 62 points in the loss, with the latter adding 10 rebounds and five assists for his fourth consecutive double-double. This run matches the longest streak of Bridges’ career, the other taking place from Feb. 7-12, 2021.

This one went back and forth all the way down until the final few minutes. With the Hornets leading 112-110 and less than a minute remaining, Detroit capitalized on a pair of offensive rebounds to knot the score on a go-ahead Saddiq Bey layup. Next possession, Bey drained a corner 3-pointer to push the Pistons ahead by three with 14 seconds left. Charlotte drew to within two after some free throws and tied the game on PJ Washington’s late put-back, then almost ended it after LaMelo Ball stole the inbounds and missed a shot at the buzzer.

Charlotte got ahead by five at one point in overtime, but the Pistons closed the gap to get back within one with 1:29 left on the clock. Missed layups by Ball and Washington in the final minute left the door open for the Pistons and they eventually converted in the end, as Killian Hayes connected with Olynyk on a last-second inbounds pass, leading to the fadeaway winner.

“There was a lot there. A lot of plays both sides,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game, which featured 20 lead changes. “They made some big shots, we made some big shots. They just made one more than us. We had free throws, layups to close out this game and they didn’t go our direction. Give them credit. They made some shots, so we move forward.”

Bey (28), Jerami Grant (26) and Olynyk (20) all scored at least 20 points for the Pistons, who won for the third time in four games. The Hornets certainly had their chances to win this one, but looking back, came up way short in a number of key areas. Detroit finished with a +10 offensive rebounding differential (22-12), scored 25 points off 17 Charlotte turnovers and took 21 more shots than the Hornets (110-89).

“They’re a good team,” added Borrego. “They’ve been playing well. [Isaiah] Stewart (11 rebounds) is a big guy on the boards. I think our guys were trying, competing. Stewart just wanted it a little bit more early on. I think our guys battled. Detroit hit some big shots.”

The Hornets will look to immediately shake off this tough ending with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Feb. 28 starting at 8 PM ET.