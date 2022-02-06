Offensive Struggles Continue, Hornets Drop 4th Straight

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Bridges Postgame | Ball Postgame

Just when it looked like the Charlotte Hornets were starting to finally find some long sought-after offensive rhythm, the Miami Heat compiled one of the most dominant quarters by an opponent in franchise history to send the hosts to a 104-86 loss on Saturday night at Spectrum Center.

While the final score certainly looks lopsided, things actually started off well for the purple and teal. Charlotte erased a 10-point second-quarter deficit to take a 51-46 lead into the break, but any momentum that had been generated quickly disappeared in the third. Miami won the frame by a staggering 35-8 margin, with the Hornets shooting just 22% and committing eight turnovers for their lowest quarterly scoring total since March 21, 2016.

“The turnovers early on led to easy ones for them,” said Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “[Miami] is an aggressive defense and in that third quarter, they got the best of us there. We just have to hold it together and find another way to create some more opportunities there offensively. Good first half, the response was there – we just couldn’t sustain it. They brought it to another level in the third quarter that we just couldn’t get to.”

The 27-point gap in the third was tied for the second-largest single-quarter differential in Hornets history, trailing only a 32-point margin from a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 1, 1994, per Stathead. Charlotte also ended up finishing with a season-high 20 turnovers leading to 27 Miami points.

Individually, Terry Rozier (16) and Mile Bridges (15) each scored 15+ points for the Hornets, who notched a new season-low scoring total for the second time this week. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, with Bam Adebayo adding another 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Clearly, Charlotte’s offense is currently stuck in its biggest funk of the season. The squad has faced a number of elite-level defenses lately and too many missed wide-open shots, disorganized half-court execution and uncustomary turnovers haven’t made things any easier.

Added Borrego, “We’ve lost our way a little bit offensively. I think that’s where the frustration lies at times for us. Obviously, our shooting has dropped a bit. I think that’s where we’ve gone a little bit south offensively. We’ve had good looks and we just got to find our way back offensively, making shots and trusting it. It’s tough when you’re not making shots. It can be a little frustrating at times, but we just have to stay the course.”

The Hornets will be back at home again to face the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Feb. 7 starting at 7 PM ET.