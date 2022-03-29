Nuggets Capitalize On 2nd-Chance Points to Beat Hornets

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Bridges Postgame | Ball Postgame

The Charlotte Hornets certainly weren’t perfect in Monday night’s back-to-back closer against the Denver Nuggets, although they did put themselves in position to win for the eighth time in nine games. Unfortunately, evening-long troubles on the defensive glass proved to be the deciding factor in the end, leading to a 113-109 defeat.

Miles Bridges (27 points and 11 rebounds) and LaMelo Ball (22 points and 11 assists) each had double-double performances in the loss. For Bridges, this was his second double-double in three outings and for Ball, his first double-digit assist showing since March 16.

Down one at the break, Denver won the third quarter, 37-27, after shooting 58% in the frame to take a nine-point lead into the fourth. Charlotte would rally though, eventually making it a two-point game with 32 seconds to go. Coming off a Denver inbounds, Nikola Jokić got his own rebound off a missed jumper, forcing a Hornets foul. The reigning MVP drained both freebies to make it a two-possession affair and an ensuing missed 3-pointer by Ball ended the game.

Easily, the two most glaring statistical discrepancies in this one were rebounding and free-throw attempts. Denver won the board, 51-40, and had 17 offensive rebounds leading to a back-breaking 32 second-chance points, while also going 21-of-28 from the line. Meanwhile, the Hornets were just 8-of-12 at the stripe and had just one single attempt in the second half.

“The transition defense [16 Denver fast-break points] and second-chance points, that’s what it boiled down to,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the loss. “We have to correct that. When we rebound, we’re a pretty good team. We can beat anybody. We get a chance in two nights. All five guys have to rebound and we have to take care of transition.”

He added with regards to the rebounding, “I cannot attribute it down to one thing. I am sure when I go back on film like it will be one box out, one effort play, sometimes it bounces their way. Sometimes you do everything right and it just bounces their way. It will be a combination of those three. I do know there were a number where we have to be more physical and just go get them.”

Jokić ended up posting a monstrous statline of 26 points, a game-high 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 19th triple-double of the season. Aaron Gordon also added 21 points, 17 of which came in the first quarter to help Denver win for the sixth time in seven meetings with the Hornets.

Of note, big man Montrezl Harrell was ejected in the third quarter after receiving a pair of technical fouls for stepping over Austin Rivers and then taunting Gordon afterwards. This loss also moved Charlotte to just 1-13 in the second night of back-to-backs this season, with one still remaining on the schedule next week.

The Hornets will now embark on a three-game road stretch starting on Wednesday, March 30 against the New York Knicks beginning at 7:30 PM ET.