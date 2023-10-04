Young Bigs Continuing To Be Stockpiled And Developed In Hornets’ Frontcourt

Training Camp One-On-One | Nick Richards

Bit by bit over the past few years, the Charlotte Hornets have continued acquiring, developing and in some cases, even extending, an intriguing collection of versatile young big men.

Standing front and center (literally) is towering seven-footer Mark Williams, a player that really flashed his rookie year once he was fully integrated into the rotation back in February. Across 43 outings (17 starts), the former Duke Blue Devil averaged 9.0 points on 63.7% shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 block and notched 11 double-doubles. Of note, too, was that he played through a torn right thumb ligament down the stretch, something he had surgically repaired in June.

“Last year, I felt like I was more of sponge heading into the season,” said Williams, now 260 pounds after topping out last season around 248. “Having a year under my belt, I’m excited and little more familiar. I had the surgery and couldn’t use my right hand, so I did a lot of left-hand work, which was probably a blessing in disguise. I was able to navigate it in the weight room. Body feels good, feels strong. I feel pretty good as far as footwork goes. I would say the biggest thing is having full confidence to use my right hand again. I feel pretty good doing that and then [working on] the stamina piece.”

PJ Washington led the Hornets with 73 appearances last season (all starts), while putting up a career-high 15.7 points along with 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. Unlike the previous two years, Washington, who signed a well-deserved extension over the summer, spent nearly all his on-court minutes playing power forward (95%) instead of rotating in and out of the center spot. Besides his floor-spacing ability (career 36.6% 3-point shooter), Washington was recently referred to as a “really underrated defender,” by Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford.

“I’m super excited and can’t wait for the season to get going,” said Washington, who specifically mentioned improving his mid-range game, rebounding and overall consistency as personal focal points this season. “We learned about pushing through adversity last year. As for myself and the whole team, I think we all did a good job with that. Just keep fighting. No matter who’s out on the court, you still have a job to do at the end of the day.”

Another big man that flourished in an expanded role last season was then third-year center Nick Richards, leading to career highs across the board in points (8.2 on 62.9% shooting), rebounds (6.4), assists (0.6), blocks (1.1), minutes (18.7), double-doubles (14) and games played (65; third-most on the team). The Jamaican native has a physical tone to his game and doesn’t try to do too much on the court, with rim-running, rebounding and defense being his main strengths.

“Just keep getting better. Cliff talks about having a growth mentality,” Richards said, when asked about improving on his career year. “Coming into training camp, everybody needs to get better, and I have to take on that challenge, as well. Mark and I don’t play together at the same time, but we pride ourselves on getting rebounds, blocking shots, and setting great screens.”

Like Washington and Richards, now 21-year-old JT Thor was a reliable fixture in the Hornets’ rotation last year, resulting in 69 appearances (second-most on the team), eight of which were starts. Thor’s seasonal statline doesn’t jump off the page – 3.8 points on 39.9% shooting and 2.2 rebounds over 14.0 minutes – but he really finished the campaign strong with marks of 7.1 points on 44.0% shooting and 3.4 rebounds across the final 20 games. The Auburn product also drained at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 14 showings, doing so at a 41.5% clip.

“I had a great summer and I’m very excited,” said Thor, who spent 94% of his on-court minutes at power forward last season. “I can’t wait to get out there. That last stretch of games really set me up for a big summer, both mentally and physically. I’ve been working consistently this summer on my finishes, my catch-and-shoots, pick-and-roll, picking-and-popping. Being around the coaches and team, I’m just trying to soak up as much knowledge as I can to get prepared for the season, so I’m excited.”

The newish X-factor to the frontcourt is the return of Miles Bridges, the team’s starting power forward for 80 games in the 2021-22 season. By the time his 10-game suspension officially ends on Nov. 17, Bridges will be over 19 months removed from his most recent non-preseason NBA appearance. How close the former 20-point-per-game scorer is to resembling his old self and what the rotation looks like once he returns – he can also be used as a three in bigger lineups or a small-ball center when downsizing – are two developments to watch for in the coming weeks.

“It feels good to be back. My team has embraced me,” Bridges said. “I’m just happy to be playing with the team. There’s a lot of new faces, so I’m just trying to figure out team chemistry. Getting back to five-on-five, I wouldn’t say it’s been tough, but it’s more so getting my stamina up to speed and the feel back. I’ve been playing one-on-one and working out by myself for the last year. Right now, I’m getting extra reps, going into the weight room, pushing myself past exhaustion and to where I’m comfortably tired. I’ll get the feel back for the game. It’s just more so about getting my wind built back up.”

“We don’t do a lot of drills and stuff in training camp to start,” said Clifford. “The [Jeff Van Gundy] way was always scrimmaging. It’s better for intensity, it’s better for concentration, and the players like it more. For Miles, that will be good, and it’ll also give us a chance to look at different combinations and know who’s playing with who. We have to figure out what we’re going to do for the first ten games, and that’s all going to play out in these next 22 days.”

The frontcourt play was a major reason the Hornets registered the NBA’s best defensive rating (109.7) over a 17-game stretch from Feb. 15 to March 26 last season (and that was with Williams missing six outings because of his thumb injury). Washington, Thor, and Bridges can all switch onto the perimeter, something Williams and Richards could also be doing soon, as well.

“Our plan over the All-Star Break was to play more zone,” Clifford recalled. “I wanted to look at that as something that could be a secondary type of defense for us. With Mark and Nick, we wanted to be aggressive and blitz more up high and they did, and they were good at it. We double-teamed a lot out of everything, and Mark’s got a feel for it. He’s got really good lateral quickness, and as much as anything, he’s smart. Nick can really move for a man his size, and so one of the reasons that we played better defensively is that our principles were better. We controlled the ball better, but it was just being more aggressive in pick-and-roll coverages.”

“We have to do a better job with rebounding this year,” added Washington, referencing a category the team finished 24th in last season. “Just have to go in there, fight and come down with boards. It’s as simple as that. I think everything else comes down to not letting anybody score in the paint. Talk, be the anchors of our defense and be really good on that end.”

Besides getting Bridges back up to speed, there are a few more things to keep an eye out for in the frontcourt. How will Williams adjust to presumably being the team’s full-time starter for an 82-game schedule? Can Richards keep building following his career year? Where does Thor fit into the rotation if Washington and Bridges are both ahead of him at the power forward spot? Will this unit’s youth and relative lack of significant NBA experience be a factor at any point?