Wizards Edge Hornets for Late Preseason Victory

Hornets Highlights vs Wizards - 10/10/22

Hayward Makes Long-Awaited Return, But Hornets Lose Ball, Plumlee to Injuries

The fourth preseason game for the Charlotte Hornets has now been crossed off the calendar and the squad continues to make steady progress, this time coming in a 116-107 loss to the visiting Washington Wizards on Monday night at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier posted a preseason-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting (3-of-4 from 3-point), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of action for Charlotte. Nick Richards was also in double figures with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds and five offensive boards, numbers that would have all been new single-game career highs had this been a regular season contest.

Eight first-quarter turnovers put the Hornets in an early 36-23 hole, but they tightened up the ball security and outscored the Wizards 66-45 over the ensuing two frames to take an eight-point lead into the fourth. Both sides soon emptied their benches and Washington’s reserves eventually uncorked a game-ending 19-6 run to claim the win.

“I thought it was more balanced play,” stated Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford, when asked about the middle two quarters. “I thought we did a lot of good things on offense. We got shots, and our defense was much better. I thought the thing in the first quarter and the second quarter, too, was the fouling, but the second and third quarter is the best that we’ve played.”

Charlotte got some really strong contributions from three of its younger frontcourt players in Richards, Mark Williams and JT Thor. Together, the trio combined for 33 points, 17 rebounds (9 offensive) and only two turnovers off the bench, plus helped win the battle on the glass, 44-36.

“Nick turned the game around with his effort, his defense, his physicality and the way he ran the floor,” explained Clifford. “He did the same thing in the second half. He’s given himself a chance to make progress here because he knows who he is and he plays to his strengths. He can run, he’s physical, he’s a good screener, he’s a good roller, and tonight his talk, his communication defensively I thought was excellent.”

Gordon Hayward finished with six points over 12 minutes in his preseason debut. While the return of Hayward was a great sight to see, new injury concerns arose with Mason Plumlee (left foot sprain) and LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) both exiting the game in the second half.

Added Clifford, “To have Gordon out there was great and I think he looks a lot more in rhythm. I thought that too when we played yesterday. He’s much more in rhythm than I thought he’d be just because he hasn’t been able to do as much. He looks good and he said he felt good. With ‘Melo, fingers crossed it’s not something serious.”

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 20 points, but like his center counterpart Plumlee, he too, also left the game early with a left ankle sprain. Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura each added 15 points to help the Wizards secure their first preseason triumph of the campaign.

The Hornets will put a bow on their preseason schedule with a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Oct. 12 beginning at 7:30 PM ET at the Wells Fargo Center.