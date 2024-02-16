Why This NBA All-Star Weekend Is Only The Beginning For Brandon Miller

On Thursday morning, about 12 hours after scoring a game-high 26 points in the Hornets’ home win over Atlanta, Rising Star Brandon Miller boarded a flight bound for NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, IN. Chances are, at the rate he’s going, this won’t be the last time that the talented rookie wing receives an invite to this three-day marquee event.

Beginning on Friday night at 9 PM ET, there will be four teams of Rising Stars – one entirely of G League players – paired off into two semifinal games to 40, with the winners playing to 25 in the championship game. Joining Miller on Head Coach Pau Gasol’s team will be Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston), Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City), and Bilal Coulibaly (Washington). Wembanyama (20.5), Miller (16.6) and Jaquez (12.9) are all in the top four in rookie points, while Podziemski sits ninth (9.8) and third in assists (3.8).

Dating back to his return from a two-game absence on Jan. 19, Miller is averaging 22.0 points on 48.7% shooting, 3.0 3-pointers on 40.0% shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 16 appearances. The 21-year-old recently ripped off six straight 20-point games – tied for the second-longest streak ever by a Charlotte rookie and included a career-high 35 points on Feb. 4 – which helped seal Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors. Currently, he ranks third in rookie scoring (16.6 points), first in 3-pointers (2.3) and ninth in rebounding (4.1).

Overall, though, there’s no denying that it’s been a difficult season for the Hornets. Injuries have taken a heavy toll on the depth chart again, though the recent trades have provided a much-needed jolt of energy. But even during these trying times, Miller has been an enormous bright spot and left little doubt about his potential for future NBA stardom.

Nine months ago, when Charlotte moved up two spots in the Draft Lottery, the second overall pick was viewed by some in the basketball world as nothing more than the top consolation prize. Right away, Miller immediately put that narrative to rest. Now, he’s on pace for one of the best rookie years in franchise history and has already more than exceeded expectations.

“We had high hopes for him coming into the season, and I would say he’s played even better than we could have expected,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “He gets better because he’s so smart. He started and was good right away. He’s a two-way player, a great worker, easy to play with. He doesn’t want to make mistakes or let his teammates down. It’s been nothing but positive with him.”

Six-nine wings like Miller, who can score efficiently at all three levels, guard twos and threes, and just ooze all-around talent, are hard to find and even harder to acquire. Every NBA team would love to add a Jayson Tatum, a Kawhi Leonard, a Paul George, or a Brandon Ingram to its roster. The Hornets might have a younger version of one right now.

Really though, what separates Miller is the stuff that can’t be taught in any way, shape, or form. How quickly he learns and applies things. How fast he can process the game. How hard he plays on both ends. His love for the sport, his competitiveness, and his hunger to get better.

“When I was in Houston with Jeff Van Gundy, I remember the first time Patrick [Ewing] was showing Yao Ming some things, and he could take it, go in the game and do it,” said Clifford. “He didn’t need reps for two weeks. That’s talent, and that’s what this league is, and that’s Brandon Miller. The first time Brandon worked with [Hornets Assistant Coach] Bruce [Kreutzer], Bruce made a small adjustment in his release point, and he’s done it ever since. People always look at these guys as they’re just the fastest, strongest, quickest and that’s not what it is at all. The better NBA players are all super talented, but the ones who last learn better, they’re smarter, understand the game more and they pick things up fast. That’s one of Brandon’s big strengths.”

Despite a couple sprained ankles and a minor back contusion, Miller has made a team-high 48 appearances this season – 42 being starts – and leads all NBA rookies in minutes (31.4).

Recalled Clifford prior to the team’s Jan. 26 game, “About four or five games ago, Brandon said, ‘I’ve got to get going.’ That’s when you know you have something special. When you play 82 games, there’s no magic words. The best players, they play because they love to play, and that’s what you want to find in younger players. Rarely do you see a guy that struggles to find an intensity level early in his career that changes that around. The great ones – Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, guys like that – they played to win. That’s what Brandon does.”