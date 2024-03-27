Two Hornets Players And Blue Cross NC To Help Teach Local Youth About Healthy Cooking Choices

March 27, 2024 – The Charlotte Hornets and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) will team up tomorrow to host a friendly, healthy cooking competition for 12 kids from the Stratford Richardson YMCA for the Hornets’ annual Pass the Plate initiative. Participants will work in groups to cook a healthy, nutritious recipe using simple ingredients found in every household. Two Hornets players will be in attendance, as will members of the Honey Bees, who will serve as judges.
Pass the Plate is part of the Hornets’ annual Fit Week, which aims to educate youth about the importance of total health and the impact that healthy choices can have on the mind, body and spirit. Blue Cross NC is again the presenting partner of the Hornets Fit Week activations, including Pass the Plate.