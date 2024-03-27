Two Hornets Players And Blue Cross NC To Help Teach Local Youth About Healthy Cooking Choices

March 27, 2024 – The Charlotte Hornets and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) will team up tomorrow to host a friendly, healthy cooking competition for 12 kids from the Stratford Richardson YMCA for the Hornets’ annual Pass the Plate initiative. Participants will work in groups to cook a healthy, nutritious recipe using simple ingredients found in every household. Two Hornets players will be in attendance, as will members of the Honey Bees, who will serve as judges.