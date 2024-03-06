Turnovers, Lower Energy Sink Hornets In Physical Home Loss

There’s not a more surefire way to lose games in the NBA than by committing a whole bunch of turnovers, especially when playing short-handed. That’s what got the Charlotte Hornets into trouble in Tuesday night’s 101-89 home loss to the Orlando Magic, their fifth straight defeat.

The ball security issues played a significant factor in the team scoring under 100 points for the fifth time in seven outings. Charlotte’s 19 giveaways interestingly yo-yo’ed between each of the four quarters, going from seven, to two, back to seven again, then finishing at three. Orlando wasn’t much better in this area, but only allowed 10 points off its 18 turnovers.

Though Charlotte converted its first seven attempts from inside the arc, a lineup break allowed the Magic to close the first quarter on a 16-4 run for a five-point lead. Any time they managed to keep the turnovers down over the next two frames, the Hornets pieced together some solid stretches to stay within striking distance. But the possession game caught up to the hosts, as the Magic’s 8-1 run to end the third and a 15-4 one in the fourth tipped the outcome its way.

“That was not an aesthetically pleasing NBA game to watch,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “It was pretty sloppy at both ends. When you have that many turnovers, it’s hard to put a game together for 48 minutes. Our defensive numbers will be pretty good because even though they shot 54 [percent], it’s misleading because they scored so much (23 points) off our turnovers. Our halfcourt defense wasn’t bad. That was eight [games] in 13 nights for us and we looked like it. We haven’t had many games where we didn’t play with the right amount of energy, but obviously we didn’t tonight.”

The messy affair was also a physical one, with several harder-than-usual fouls and bodies flying left and right. Clifford, Orlando Head Coach Jamahl Mosley, and Cole Anthony all received technical fouls stemming from the chippy play, while Jalen Suggs was assessed a Flagrant-1 foul for a reckless closeout on a 3-point contest.

In his second NBA start, Vasilije Micić tallied new career highs in both points (21 on 8-of-15 shooting) and rebounds (five) to go along with four assists in the loss. Tre Mann and Brandon Miller each scored 18 points, while reserve Dāvis Bertāns recorded 14 points and canned four 3-pointers for the third straight game. Charlotte lost the glass, 41-31, securing a season-low three offensive boards.

Added Clifford, when asked about Micić’s play, “I thought he played well. I thought he was very much on the attack in his pick-and-rolls. He had a bunch of good finishes at the rim. He’s also a very good passer, creator. They (Orlando) collapse the paint so much, and he’s good at hitting the roller, but the way they play and they’re so big, it’s not there a lot.”

The victory was Orlando’s seventh in eight outings and fifth in six meetings with the Hornets dating back to the start of last season. Paolo Banchero led the way with 22 points and Anthony added 14 more off the bench. The Magic’s reserves doubled up their counterparts in the scoring department, finishing with a 46-23 advantage.

Following a rare two full days off, the Hornets will begin a back-to-back on the road against the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 8 starting at 7 PM ET. Catch all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.