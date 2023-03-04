Turnovers And Rebounding Trouble Hornets In Homestand Finale Loss

Kelly Oubre Jr. Highlights vs Magic - 03/03/23

Playing their second game since LaMelo Ball’s season-ending injury, the Charlotte Hornets’ offense shot more efficiently, but turnovers and defensive rebounding issues derailed the team early on in a 117-106 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets in scoring for the second consecutive game, finishing with team highs in both points (29 on 10-of-19 shooting) and rebounds (10) for his third double-double of the campaign. This two-game span also marks the third time this season that Oubre has notched back-to-back 25-point games and the first such instance since Dec. 11-14, 2022.

Charlotte was behind double digits from the jump, thanks to nine first-quarter turnovers and 11 second-chance points for the Magic. Ahead by five after the opening 12 minutes, Orlando shot 62% and won the second frame, 33-22, to roll into halftime with a 64-48 advantage. Paolo Banchero’s 16 third-quarter points kept the Magic out in front and although the Hornets rallied from 24 down to get within seven, the early hole just proved to be too deep.

Terry Rozier (22), Gordon Hayward (17), Mark Williams (13) and Dennis Smith Jr. (10) also scored in double figures for a Charlotte squad that shot 48.7% and 9-of-24 from 3-point range (37.5%). The turnover tally ended at 21 – the team’s second-highest single-game total of the season – with Orlando also snagging 13 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points.

“What did we have, nine turnovers in the first quarter?,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford, when asked about the slow start. “And of their first four missed shots, Wendell Carter Jr. got three of them, which turned into seven points. He hit two and kicked one out for three, and those are backbreaking. You’re playing from behind where actually the defense was pretty good. That’s how they beat us the last time was… the offensive glass and they had 20 [second-chance points] again tonight.”

Added Williams, “I think they sort of set the tone early. They got a couple offensive rebounds early to start the game. From there, they just started playing tougher than us. I think the second half, we responded and played better basketball, but I think it was just the start of the game. Just trying to fight through playing from behind the whole time.”

Banchero closed the night with 31 points – two off his career high – on 13-of-26 shooting, six rebounds and five assists for the Magic’s third win of the season over the Hornets. Carter added 12 points and nine rebounds (five offensive), while three reserves – Cole Anthony (16), Jalen Suggs (15) and Moritz Wagner (13) – scored in double figures to help Orlando win the bench battle, 47-23.

The Hornets will now embark on a three-game road trip starting with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 5 beginning at 6 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.