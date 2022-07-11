Thor's 3-Pointer In Sudden Death Clinches Double-OT Victory For Hornets

Hornets vs Lakers | Summer League Highlights - 7/11/22

Alexander, Figueroa Come Up Big Off the Bench for Charlotte in Dramatic Win

With their backs up against the wall in their second Summer League outing of the year on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets combined some sensational late-game execution, a little bit of luck and a sudden-death 3-pointer to pick up a crazy 89-86 victory in Las Vegas, NV.

Reserve Ty-Shon Alexander had a game-high 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting, three rebounds and six assists for the victors, with LJ Figueroa adding another 15 points, a game-high-tying nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. For Figueroa, his perfect Summer League run continued, as he’s now 13-of-13 from the field through the team’s opening two games.

Charlotte fell behind by 15 early in the second quarter, then righted itself to eventually get ahead by seven halfway through the fourth. After the Lakers uncorked a 16-3 run to go up by six with under a minute remaining, Alexander dropped in an and-1 and a game-tying 3-pointer on the next two possessions to send things to overtime.

The heroics didn’t stop there for Alexander though. With the Hornets down three in the closing seconds of the extra frame, the Charlotte native drew a foul on Nate Pierre-Louis while attempting a 3-pointer, leading to a trio of game-tying charity stripe shots. Following an empty Lakers possession to open sudden death double overtime, Alexander found JT Thor for a drive-and-kick 3-pointer in the right corner to seal the win.

“That was a lot of fun,” said Hornets Head Coach Jordan Surenkamp after the win. “Competition level like this, going to overtime, everything that’s on the line even here at Summer League, it was a really good opportunity for our young guys to experience a little bit of what it feels like to execute and make plays down the stretch. I thought we had a lot of guys that stepped up and did that. I thought our guys showed resiliency and we competed the whole time. It fell our way this time, but I think it’s a testament to them and their mentality.”

Nick Richards added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, one of which came with three seconds remaining during a tie game in the fourth quarter. Charlotte did shoot just 37% and committed 23 turnovers, but mitigated some of the damage by connecting on 11-of-33 3-point attempts (33%) and outscoring the Lakers 15-6 in second-chance situations.

Cole Swider recorded a team-high 21 points for the Lakers, who fell to 0-2 following their first-ever meeting with the Hornets in Summer League. Los Angeles ended up shooting 40% from the field on the night, although clocked in at 31% for 55 points from the first quarter on.

There’s still plenty for the Charlotte Hornets to clean up – mainly on offense and more specifically, turnovers – but this win was a nice step in the right direction, especially after they went winless in Summer League last year. Clutch-time situations are always hard to simulate until you’re actually in one and for the most part, the Hornets passed with flying colors. The next Summer League game for the purple and teal will now be against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, July 13 starting at 5 PM ET on ESPNU.