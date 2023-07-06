Third Quarter Gets Away From Hornets In California Classic Finale

Hornets vs Warriors | Summer League Highlights - 07/05/23

While the result was unfortunately the same as Monday’s, the Charlotte Hornets did show some encouraging signs of progress in a 98-83 California Classic finale loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in Sacramento.

Compared to the 28-point halftime deficit they faced two days ago; more ball movement and slightly better defense helped the Hornets enter the break trailing by eight. Things began slipping away in the third quarter though, with the Warriors riding a 22-4 run and 18 paint points to build a 77-55 advantage by the start of the fourth. Charlotte made up seven points in the closing 10 minutes of play, but it wasn’t nearly enough for a comeback victory.

Rookie reserve Amari Bailey collected 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, four rebounds and a team-best +17 plus-minus across 17 minutes in the loss. Nick Smith Jr. (14 points), Kai Jones (12) and Bryce McGowens (10) also scored in double figures, with Jones additionally ripping away four steals and blocking two shots. Brandon Miller had only six points on 2-of-4 shooting to go along with a game-high seven assists and eight fouls.

“Excellent,” said Hornets Head Coach Marlon Garnett, when asked about Bailey’s performance afterwards. “I thought he had the right mindset. He came in and made the most of the minutes that he had. He was very efficient. He was plus-seventeen in a game we lost by 15. I really liked what he did. He played within himself. He was aggressive. That’s a good night for him. I’m really excited about his game.”

“It felt good,” added Bailey. “Just getting my feet wet with this being my second game, figuring out the flow, understanding the pace and the spacing of the pro game. I think we need to pick up the defensive integrity and aggression and play more passionately on the defensive end. We have plenty of guys from one through fifteen that can put the ball in the hole. We’re not really concerned about that. It’s just the fight on defense.”

Charlotte bumped its assist total from Monday up by five (17), although still struggled on the glass with a -9 rebounding (41-32) and -15 second-chance points (23-8) differential. Shooting only 3-of-20 from 3-point range (15.0%) also did a number on the Hornets’ chances, but they at least canned 16-of-19 from the charity stripe (84.2%).

Lester Quiñones (21 points), Gui Santos (18), Brandin Podziemski (17) and Kendric Davis (17) all scored at least 15 points and shot north of 50 percent from the field in the victory. Golden State knocked down an impressive 14-of-39 3-point attempts (35.9%) as part of an overall 48.7% clip.

Next up for the Hornets will be the start of NBA Summer League Play in Las Vegas, which begins with a rematch against top overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, July 7 beginning at 9 ET on ESPN.