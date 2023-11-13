The NBA’s In-Season Tournament Is Coming To Charlotte

The NBA In-Season Tournament Explainer

Perhaps the friendly teal-centric court inside Washington’s Capital One Arena was just what the Charlotte Hornets needed to muster up a 16-point comeback victory over the Wizards in their In-Season Tournament debut on Friday night. Tomorrow evening, Spectrum Center finally gets its chance to host some IST action by welcoming the visiting Miami Heat to town.

The NBA’s first-ever In-Season Tournament is a five-week-long competition featuring all 30 NBA teams that officially got underway on Friday, Nov. 3. Each conference is divided into three groups of five for four round-robin games. Win your group or grab one of the two Wild Cards per conference and it’s off to the single-elimination Knockout Round beginning on Monday, Dec. 4. The last four teams standing will battle it out in Las Vegas (Friday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 9), with each player on the title-winning squad departing the desert with an extra $500,000. Prizes will also go to players who finish second ($200,000), third and fourth ($100,000) and fifth through eighth place ($50,000).

The 22 teams that don’t advance to the Knockout Round will still play two consolation games – one home, one away – on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8. Just like the regular season, every In-Season Tournament game counts toward a team’s overall record, with only the two finalists finishing with 83 outings instead of 82. Each IST game will take place on a customized court and feature the home team wearing its corresponding City Edition Uniform.

“The In-Season Tournament brings a new element for our fans, for our players and our organization to rally around and drive excitement and engagement,” said Seth Bennett, the Hornets’ Chief Marketing Officer. “When you step away and look at the big picture at what this could mean for the NBA, it’s another opportunity to engage and connect with fans.”

As evidenced by the recent addition of the Play-In Game and tinkering with the All-Star Game, the NBA has shown a healthy willingness to think outside the box and try different things. The primary objective of the In-Season Tournament is to heighten the competition level earlier in the season, which then hopefully enhances the league’s overall product to a wider audience.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “I’m a big European soccer and Manchester United fan. They actually play in two in-season tournaments – the FA Cup (Football Association) and the Carabao Cup. You’re taking the best players, best competitive groups in the world and giving them another championship to play for, which I think brings the competitive spirit out of the whole league.”

European basketball also engages in similar season-long competitions like the EuroLeague and EuroCup, featuring the continent’s top teams from the previous year. These tournaments are run intermediately with domestic league competitions and winning one is considered an extremely prestigious achievement.

“I think it’s a little different,” said Mark Williams, when asked about the first IST game in Washington. “Obviously, you’ve got the big stripe on the court. There’s definitely a different buzz, a different energy. You can tell people are playing for something, which is cool. I’m excited for our first In-Season Tournament home game. We’re playing a good team, so it should be fun.”

Joining the Hornets, Wizards and Heat in East Group B are Milwaukee, and New York. Charlotte, Miami, and Milwaukee are all 1-0, New York is 0-1 and Washington is 0-2, meaning its chances of advancing to the Knockout Round are likely over. The purple and teal currently lead East Group B based on total points scored (124 points to Miami’s 121). After tomorrow, the Hornets will host Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 17 and then close Group Play in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 28. It will likely take at least three wins (if not more) to advance to the Knockout Round.

“I would say it’s going to be like a Play-In atmosphere,” said Bennett, when asked about the IST home environment. “The energy around those games means the stakes are higher. We’re going to have the IST court, our City Edition jerseys, graphic packages, video elements, a customized introduction for IST, and an arena fan experience. There will be displays and activities themed around the IST. One of the biggest pieces will be having elements that educate our fans on how to follow the Group Play and Knockout Rounds. Overall, the energy in and around the arena will have a late-season feel, knowing we’re competing to win the first-ever IST Tournament.”

Anytime there’s something new and different, there’s naturally going to be some questions and initial skepticism. Are more people than normal going to watch or attend IST games? Will the players be playing harder? Sure, they’re playing for something tangible, but how will that transfer over (whether now or in the future) to keeping fans emotionally invested?

“For fans, trust us to work with our league and the players’ association to understand how this is good for our league, our fans and certainly our players,” assured Bennett. “It should be something we can all celebrate and be happy with. Whether it has consequences for other parts of the season, that part hasn’t been determined yet. We all know that it’s a long season and this is an additional tentpole that NBA and basketball fans internationally can rally around. The incentives for our players are just one component of a much larger proposition.”

Two days of IST competition is still a small sample size, but so far, the early returns have been extremely encouraging. ESPN viewership for the IST’s Opening Night on Friday, Nov. 3 (New York at Milwaukee, Dallas at Denver) was up 35% compared to the network’s average Friday night NBA broadcast in November of 2022, per Nielsen. The first seven games were decided by an average of only 4.9 points and this past’s Friday margin was 8.1 points over nine contests.