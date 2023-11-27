The Concord Connection Between Ish Smith And Leaky Black

Ish Smith was kicking himself just a little bit following a recent Thursday morning practice, shortly before the Hornets departed for Washington to begin a two-game road trip. The Wizards had waltzed out of Spectrum Center the night before with a 16-point victory and while it wasn’t the intended outcome, Leaky Black checked off a major milestone by making his NBA debut.

The rookie two-way signee walked to the scorer’s table with 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, then stepped out onto the hardwood along with Smith, now in his 14th professional season. About 90 seconds later, Black attempted his first and only shot of the game, a driving layup that was quickly swatted off the backboard by Washington’s Jordan Davis. Black’s final statline: one missed field-goal attempt, one assist and one block in four minutes of action.

Smith knows what opportunities like this are like. He, too, was once an undrafted rookie trying to find his footing in the league during a time when two-way contracts weren’t even a thing yet. And as the team’s well-traveled 35-year-old veteran, he felt a certain obligation to Black, knowing what that moment meant in the grand scheme of things.

“I’m kind of mad now that I think about it,” said Smith the following afternoon on Nov. 9. “I hope we get another opportunity because I should have got him a shot. I should have run him a play where I could have got him a lob or iso. That’s what I’ve been thinking about.”

Three days later, that opportunity came about again up at Madison Square Garden. In the closing seconds of the first half, JT Thor redirected Jalen Brunson’s layup attempt right into the hands of Smith, who quickly fired the ball back into play as he was falling out of bounds. Gordon Hayward wrangled the loose ball and launched a pass to LaMelo Ball at center court, leading into a long alley-oop loft for Black. His mid-air layup attempt circled the rim three times before finally falling in, marking Black’s first NBA points. Three passes removed on the other end of the floor, Smith was the catalyst for Black’s commemorative basket, regardless of the box score not necessarily recognizing it.

An extremely small number of basketball players ever reach the NBA and probably close to none make their league debut with somebody that they grew up watching. Black, who was around six or seven years old when Smith was popping off for Concord’s Central Cabarrus High School, crossed off both these things simultaneously.

“I grew up going to games at Concord High School because my dad (Chon) used to play there, my mom (Carla) was the principal, my whole family went there,” said Black. “When Ish was playing high school basketball, Concord and Central Cabarrus was a pretty big rivalry. I was just this little kid with a bald head and too young to really remember him, but my dad would always tell me how fast he was. I would go to all his games, and they were always jam-packed. My first NBA game was more emotional for my parents because they watched Ish coming up.”

“We went to the same barbershop as the Blacks when I was a kid,” explained Smith, who later played at Wake Forest from 2006-10. “I remember sitting in the barbershop and everybody would always brag about who was better, Central or Concord. At that time, Concord had some really talented players like Dee Bost, Lance Lewis and Jimmy Drye Jr. We had talented players as well, but we would always get the upper hand. Every time we played Concord, it was a spectacle and a big rivalry in the county. Leaky went to a lot of games. I remember seeing him and eventually, people were saying he was up and coming. He’s done well, man and he’s here now.”

For some perspective, Bost spent four seasons at Mississippi State and is currently playing overseas in Turkey. Lewis played wide receiver at East Carolina and even made it to the NFL, while Drye also went the collegiate football route to Johnson C. Smith University. With there being an 11-year age gap between the two, Smith and Black didn’t exactly develop a traditional mentor-mentee-like relationship, but they did keep tabs on the other’s career from afar.

“All the kids from North Carolina, I’ve tried to look at, support and watch,” said Smith. “Early on, I was trying to find my way through the league. Leaky has so many great people around him. His mom and dad are unbelievable. People said they wanted to go to Concord just because of his mom’s mentorship as a principal. He had the right people in his ear, the right people talking to him. There wasn’t much I needed to do because he got guidance from his parents. All I did was just pray for him and I think it all worked out.”

The rivalry between the Vikings (Central Cabarrus) and Spiders (Concord) had died down by the time Black enrolled at Concord in the fall of 2014. He played two seasons there, then one at Montverde Academy in Florida before returning home to finish his pre-collegiate career at nearby Cox Mill High School, where he was teammates with current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Wendell Moore Jr. After five standout years at the University of North Carolina, the two-time ACC All-Defensive Team honoree Black inked a two-way deal with the Hornets over the summer. A few months later, Smith came back for a second stint with the organization.

Recalled Black, “I was in the locker room at 7:30 AM and Ish had just signed the previous day, but I hadn’t really seen it because I’m not on social media. He walks into the locker room and has all these cameras and media people following him. He’s like, ‘Hey, young fella!’ and it’s my first time seeing him in a while. In that moment, I’m like, ‘Ish is playing with us? That’s dope.’ I called my mom and dad immediately and you could hear their excitement through the phone. There’s a lot of excitement in the Concord community right now.”

He added, “I think I always knew Ish was kind of a fan of mine, but I never really met him until now. I probably met him when I was young, and just don’t remember. I think his brother is his manager or agent, and he used to reach out to me every so often and say things like, ‘Yo, keep it up. We see you, young fella,’ – stuff like that.”

“To be able to see those two ages and worlds collide and connect, it’s a beautiful thing,” reflected Smith. “Leaky’s going to have an unbelievable career and I’m not saying that because I’m biased. I see the talent, I see the game, I see what he did at Carolina. He can play any kind of role you want him to play. He’s got a whole lot more in the tank that people haven’t seen. For us to be out there together, it was a cool situation. It didn’t hit me until later, but it’s truly a blessing and shows how much talent we have in North Carolina and how much we’ve grown. The age is a positive thing for me. It just means I’ve stood the test of time.”

Smith jokingly added that the only thing he regrets about not having a pre-existing relationship with Black was that he didn’t get the chance to sway him towards playing at Wake Forest. “That’s what he told me, too, but I don’t think it would have happened,” laughed Black. “I had my UNC shoes on earlier and he told me, ‘Take them ugly things off.’ I told him, ‘Boy, you’d look better in baby blue anyways.’ We’ll always have this debate on Wake Forest and UNC, but there’s really no debate. He knows the truth.”

Black was recently assigned to the Greensboro Swarm, where he averaged 10.0 points on 42.3% shooting, 9.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals over three reserve appearances before he was recalled back to the Hornets on Nov. 25. Hopefully, there will be another window for Ish Smith to get the direct assist on a made basket by Leaky Black. Until then though, this local pairing will remain linked through their shared Concord Connection.