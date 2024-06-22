Starting From Scratch

For the second time in 16 years, Charlotte’s NBA franchise found itself at square one. The Queen City’s last basketball tenants had recently put down roots in the Big Easy and were about to be replaced by some unfamiliar, orange-and-blue feline figures. Nearly everything was falling into place for owner Robert (Bob) L. Johnson’s new squad, excluding one major key component.

On the morning of June 22, 2004, the Charlotte Bobcats, the league’s 30th franchise set to tip off later that fall, had an empty roster. There wasn’t a single name or face that they could call their own. So, the first step towards filling out their vacancies involved siphoning through a pool of more than 100 unprotected players from around the league in the 2004 NBA Expansion Draft.

Unlike previous renditions in 1995, 1989 and 1988, Charlotte was the lone participant in this somewhat unusual, funky affair. Thus, this event became less of a true draft where sides alternated picks and more like a public unveiling of which players the Bobcats had selected.

Back in October of 2003, then Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ed Tapscott (left in the photo below) had tasked Bernie Bickerstaff (middle) with leading the assembling of the Bobcats as the franchise’s new head coach and general manager. Bickerstaff, who won an NBA championship ring as a Washington assistant in 1978, had been in at least one of these two roles non-stop from 1985-99 with Seattle, Denver and Washington. “Working with Bernie was a great opportunity,” said Tapscott in a 2018 interview with Hornets.com. “Bernie had been a Head Coach, a Team President, a General Manager. He had operated in several different spaces in the NBA, and I wanted somebody with that type of experience.”

But there were rules and plenty of them, making the process far more challenging than it might have appeared at surface level. The other 29 NBA teams could protect up to eight players either under contract or entering restricted free agency, provided there was at least one left unprotected. The Bobcats could take between 14 to 29 players, and any restricted free agents would automatically become unrestricted with Bird, Early Bird, or Non-Bird Exceptions.

Exactly 442 different players appeared in at least one game during the 2003-04 NBA season, an average of about 15.2 per team that was just over the league’s maximum active allotment at a time. Best guess, if each roster had three to four players on expiring contracts, then the number of players eligible for the expansion draft would be somewhere in the 320-to-340 range.

The final list of unprotected players featured well-past-their-prime former stars all the way to relative unknowns that only the most dedicated basketball junkies knew anything about. Some teams (Atlanta, Denver, Minnesota, Sacramento) volunteered just one player, while others (Memphis, Portland) left seven up for grabs. Overall, the process seemed straightforward. The Bobcats could build at least a mildly competitive team with this many players available, right?

Not so fast. For starters, multiple players couldn’t be drafted from the same team, which instantly dwindled the Bobcats’ options. Also, the payroll could only be 66% and 75% of the NBA salary cap – about $43.9 million – in the franchise’s first two seasons, respectively, which meant having just under $29 million to work with in 2004-05. Now, the sum of the newly acquired player salaries didn’t have to necessarily be under this number as soon as the expansion draft ended but would require addressing, if necessary, before the season began.

For the rest of the NBA teams, their minimum player contracts for the 2004-05 season were anywhere from $385,000 to $1.1 million depending on years of service, while Charlotte, again, could only offer 66%. That financial discrepancy might not have mattered much to players on the NBA periphery, most of whom valued the roster spot far more than the actual money.

At the time, NBA teams operated with a soft salary cap, meaning they could surpass this threshold to re-sign their own players. Fast-forwarding, New York finished the 2004-05 season with 33 wins and a league-high payroll of more than $102 million, a colossal bill weighed down heavily by fiscal anchors like Allan Houston, Stephon Marbury, and Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway. Only six teams paid their players less than double what Charlotte would distribute, though the next closest was still $17 million out in front. Crazily, the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-time NBA Finals MVP Shaquille O’Neal made about $3.8 million more than all the Bobcats combined.

Adding a ‘name’ player like Hardaway, Houston, 38-year-old (!) Scottie Pippen, or a familiar former-Hornet such as Alonzo Mourning or Eddie Jones certainly would have created some excitement, but simply didn’t make a whole lot of sense. Just about all the better-known unprotected players were either too old, too expensive, too injury-prone or a combination of all three to even warrant consideration. For instance, Houston, a two-time All-Star and one year removed from being the NBA’s 11th-leading scorer, would be entering his age-33 season and had a salary that would devour a debilitating 60% of Charlotte’s already severely limited funding.

On the flip side, it’s quite plausible that some teams left their high-priced stars unprotected knowing that the Bobcats would likely pass on them, thus allowing a more vulnerable player to be protected. Following a 52-win season, Dallas’ three-time All-Star forward Antoine Walker, then almost 28, was left unprotected after starting 82 games as the team’s fifth-leading scorer. Walker’s massive contract, tied for eighth highest in the league with one year remaining, had some justifiable value as a trade asset, but understandably, Charlotte didn’t roll the dice.

Safe to assume that many, especially older, players weren’t going to be too keen on joining a team that would struggle right out of the gates. The past six expansion teams won an average of 18.5 games in their first season, with 22 being the most. A standoff wouldn’t necessarily be catastrophic, but certainly plausible and something to be mindful of. In past expansion drafts, Minnesota and Toronto, respectively, used high picks on players with championship pedigrees in Detroit’s Rick Mahorn (1989) and Chicago’s B.J. Armstrong (1995). Neither one reported to his new team, and both were later traded away. These teams probably had an inkling that this was a likely scenario, but still made the picks anyways, and then figured the rest out afterwards.

(Former NBA Commissioner David Stern during the 1995 NBA Expansion Draft)

Then, there was the simple matter of putting together a roster that had some semblance of competitive balance when it came to positioning, skill, and experience. Truthfully, all these unprotected players had one thing in common – they were dispensable. Charlotte’s most logical options were really, at the absolute very best, fringe rotational players. Proven NBA track records, whether in the past or frankly the future, were few and far between. Constructing an NBA roster this way was the equivalent of trying to get rich on scratch-offs and penny stocks.

That meant being honest and realistic about the potential for longevity. Sure, the Charlotte Hornets previously secured a pair of long-time franchise cornerstones when they plucked Dell Curry and Muggsy Bogues in the 1988 Expansion Draft, but those were exceptions and not the norm. When Toronto and Vancouver arrived in 1995, only five of the 27 overall players taken in the expansion draft made it to a second season with one of the two Canadian squads (note: 12 players could be on an active roster during this time). Orlando snagged seven multi-year players in 1989, while Minnesota (one) and Miami (two) had far lower hit rates. Unearthing even just one or two players to build around would constitute a major success.

Though there was an abundance of players to sort through and just as much red tape to navigate, Bickerstaff and the front office would eventually arrive at their 19 names:

Lonny Baxter (PF/C, Washington) – Coming off an NCAA title at Maryland, Baxter went 44th in the 2002 NBA Draft and played for three different teams in his first two seasons.

J.R. Bremer (PG, Golden State) – Bremer, who went from undrafted in 2002 to the All-Rookie Second Team, hadn’t yet rekindled his first-year success after being traded away from Boston.

Primož Brezec (C, Indiana) – Born in Slovenia, Brezec, the 27th pick in 2000, spent his first three seasons on a stacked Pacers squad backing up Jermaine O’Neal, Al Harrington, and Jeff Foster.

Maurice Carter (SG, New Orleans) – From going undrafted in 1999 and making stops in the IBL, CBA, Greece, ABA, Puerto Rico and D-League, Carter made it into 10 NBA games in 2003-04.

Predrag Drobnjak (C, Los Angeles Clippers) –Taken 48th by Washington in 1997 with a pick that was once Charlotte’s, Montenegro’s Drobnjak put up 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds from 2001-04.

Desmond Ferguson (SF, Portland) – Undrafted in 2000, Ferguson grinded through the CBA, where he was a 2002 All-Star, before earning a 10-day contract with Portland in March of 2004.

Marcus Fizer (PF/SF, Chicago) – Fizer was the fourth overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft but hadn’t yet lived up to expectations, even before tearing his ACL in January of 2003.

Richie Frahm (SG/SF, Seattle) – Another undrafted player from 2000, Frahm was the leading scorer on Gonzaga’s Elite Eight team during its Cinderella run in the 1999 NCAA Tournament.

Brandon Hunter (PF, Boston) – The 56th pick and a Reebok Pro Summer League First-Team honoree in 2003, Hunter averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 36 games his rookie year.

Jason Kapono (SF/SG, Cleveland) – Kapono finished his four-time All-Pac-10 First-Team career at UCLA as the school’s third all-time leading scorer in route to getting drafted 31st in 2003.

Zaza Pachulia (C, Orlando) – Brought in with the 42nd selection in 2003, the Georgian Pachulia had already been playing professionally for four years with Turkish powerhouse Ülkerspor.

Sasha Pavlović (SG/SF, Utah) – Another former European pro who played for Budućnost in his native Montenegro, Pavlović, the 19th pick in 2003, averaged 4.8 points in 79 rookie outings

Jamal Sampson (PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers) – Sampson, the 47th pick who was traded twice on the night of the 2002 NBA Draft, had compiled 15 NBA appearances over his first two seasons.

Tamar Slay (SG, New Jersey) – Selected 54th in 2002, Slay didn’t get a ton of run playing for the juggernaut Nets, a team that reached the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons in 2002 and 2003.

Theron Smith (SF, Memphis) – Smith tore his ACL his senior year at Ball State, went undrafted in 2003, then signed with Memphis and played 20 games, 19 of which came in March and April.

Jeff Trepagnier (SG, Denver) – Trepagnier, a basketball and high jump standout at USC, went 36th in 2001 and logged 31 career NBA games sandwiched around a 2002-03 D-League season.

Gerald Wallace (SF/PF, Sacramento) – Similar to Brezec, Wallace, the 25th pick in 2001, got buried within a deep Kings’ frontcourt rotation of Peja Stojaković, Chris Webber, and Brad Miller.

Jahidi White (C/PF, Phoenix) – The most NBA-experienced player of the bunch, White was the 43rd selection in 1998 and spent his first five seasons in Washington, then another in Phoenix.

Loren Woods (C, Miami) – Woods, drafted 46th in 2001, had been behind Rasho Nesterović and Marc Jackson in Minnesota, but still recorded 136 outings across his first three NBA seasons.

(from left to right: Jamal Sampson, Bobcats’ Owner Bob Johnson, and Jason Kapono)

“I was drafted to a team (Sacramento) that was one of the top teams in the NBA,” said Wallace. “It gave me an opportunity to learn from a lot of veterans, from C-Webb (Chris Webber), to Mike Bibby, to Doug Christie, to Vlade [Divac], Bobby Jackson, Scot Pollard, the list goes on. I took everything to heart that those guys taught me. [Charlotte] was my opportunity to go somewhere with a fresh start, with a new franchise, where I could build my own legacy, and showcase who I am as a player. I told my agent whatever you can do to get me there, I’ll take it.”

(Gerald Wallace in a 2002 game with Sacramento)

“At the time, I didn’t even pay attention to the expansion draft,” said White, who played his rookie season in Washington under Bickerstaff and high school ball with Woods. “I didn’t care that much, didn’t really know the in’s and out’s of how it worked. I just looked at it as a trade and was happy to still be playing. I couldn’t even tell you who else was in the expansion draft.”

Because a majority of the league wasn’t around the last time there was an expansion draft, many were in the same boat as White. “I didn’t really think or know much about it,” said former undrafted shooting guard Matt Carroll, who after latching on with San Antonio, was left unprotected and went undrafted again in the 2004 NBA Expansion Draft. “Being a free agent, you’re all up in the air with everything. You’re really just trusting your agent to point you in the right direction, tell you where to go play, who to try out for to play Summer League or training camp with. I didn’t even realize the expansion draft was going on at the time.”

(Matt Carroll in a 2004 game with San Antonio)

The Bobcats were allowed to orchestrate deals in exchange for taking or also not taking certain players (contracts) away from other teams. During the 1988 NBA Expansion Draft, Miami received a first-round pick and three second-round picks, provided they passed on claiming Dallas’ Uwe Blab, Steve Alford, and Bill Wennington, the Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Boston’s Dennis Johnson and Seattle’s Danny Young. One funny wrinkle in the Dallas deal, Miami used the first pick on the rights to center Arvid Kramer, the only unprotected Maverick available who hadn’t played in the NBA since Denver took him in the 1980 Expansion Draft.

White’s contract was the largest one that Charlotte absorbed, a load that immediately felt lighter once Phoenix attached Cleveland’s 2005 lottery-protected first-round pick (became Sean May) and half of White’s 2004-05 salary in cash. Unbeknownst at the time, this move had quite the butterfly effect on the Western Conference. With the new-found cap space, the Suns signed future Hall-of-Famer Steve Nash, the NBA MVP each of the next two seasons, away from Dallas.

The most impactful expansion draft-related transaction that the Bobcats made was with the LA Clippers. Two tantalizing big men – Dwight Howard and Emeka Okafor – were entrenched at the top of the 2004 NBA Draft and out of reach for Charlotte, which had automatically been given the fourth pick. The Clippers already had All-Star Elton Brand and 2003 sixth overall pick Chris Kaman in the frontcourt, so they agreed to flip the second pick to the Bobcats in return for the fourth and 33rd picks, provided the latter also selected Drobnjak in the expansion draft.

(From left to right: Clippers’ players Eddie House and Predrag Drobnjak in a 2004 game)

One day later, Pavlović and Pachulia were traded to Cleveland and Milwaukee, respectively, netting Charlotte a 2007 first-round pick from Toronto (became Jared Dudley) and the 45th overall pick (Bernard Robinson) in the 2004 NBA Draft. The following night, Okafor became a Bobcat, while the Clippers snagged hotshot high school point guard Shaun Livingston. However, this deal would ultimately be a wash for Los Angeles. The first half of Livingston’s career was derailed by an all-time horrific knee injury in February of 2007, and he never played for the team again. Drobnjak’s vacated cap space was used to help trade for New Jersey guard Kerry Kittles, who played in only 11 games in the 2004-05 season before choosing to retire.

“Obviously, we wanted the best players we could get, but we felt a real sense of responsibility to get good character,” said Tapscott. “That was a high priority on our list. Our first draft pick, Emeka Okafor, was a poster child for that type of guy. Valedictorian of his class, graduated early, MVP of the NCAA Tournament that year. Good players, good people.”

Nine of these 19 draftees went from being restricted to unrestricted free agents. Three of them – Carter, Slay, and Woods – joined the Bobcats for Summer League. The other six – Baxter, Bremer, Ferguson, Fizer, Frahm and Trepagnier – didn’t stick around with the organization for one reason or another. Most of this group either latched on with other teams or headed overseas. In some cases, players were given the option to stay and give things a whirl or try their luck elsewhere. Charlotte was likely going to be in for a tough inaugural NBA season and needed players with an all-in-or-all-out type of mentality.

“[New Jersey Team President] Rod Thorn left it up to me whether I wanted to stay or not,” Slay recalled. “He told me I’d probably have a better opportunity to play more with the Bobcats and thought it would be great for my career. [Teammate] Kenyon Martin was another guy, too, that I spoke with. We were really close, and he was a free agent at the time. He told me, ‘Tamar, if I’m staying, I want you to stay.’ I did wait a few days, but I think the Denver Nuggets gave Kenyon $93 million or something like that. Once he left, I decided to make my run at the Bobcats.”

(Tamar Slay at the 2004 Minnesota Summer League)

Bickerstaff plugged some of the roster holes in free agency with point guards Jason Hart and Brevin Knight, plus 1998 All-Star shooting guard Steve Smith, who was one year removed from winning an NBA title in San Antonio. Charlotte also made a second deal with the Clippers, packaging two second-round picks for forward-center Melvin Ely and sharp-shooting two-guard Eddie House. Drobnjak was rerouted to Atlanta for a 2005 second-round pick, while Hunter later got flipped to Orlando for combo guard Keith Bogans.

By the time the first week of July was over, the Bobcats had finalized their Minnesota Summer League roster and later in the month, had another one ready for the Reebok Rocky Mountain Revue in Salt Lake City. Wallace, Brezec, Kapono, Ely, Slay, Robinson, Carter, and Woods would all take part in at least one of the offseason competitions. Prized rookie Emeka Okafor appeared in neither, as he spent this time preparing for the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

The Bobcats’ first-ever sanctioned NBA game was at Minneapolis’ Target Center and ended with a victory. Their second game went the same way, as did the third, fourth and fifth. Charlotte’s winning ways carried over to Utah, resulting in a 5-2 record and a third place finish out of 11 teams. Wallace, Kapono, and Brezec all averaged at least 14.0 points at one of the two sites.

When Thursday, Nov. 4, 2004, finally rolled around, seven expansion draftees – Brezec, Kapono, Sampson, Slay, Smith, Wallace and White – were on Charlotte’s Opening Night roster. The Bobcats got off to a relatively encouraging 7-15 start, then lost 16 of 17 outings between Dec. 26 and Jan. 27 to fall to 8-31. Most nights, the gap in talent and experience was simply too much to overcome, and even more so once injuries and continuity began factoring in.

(from left to right: Brevin Knight, Primož Brezec, Jason Hart, and Jason Kapono)

Two days after waiving House in early December and right before Slay went down with a season-ending ankle injury, Charlotte traded a 2005 second-round pick for another two-guard in the Lakers’ Kareem Rush. Sampson was waived in mid-February and later that month, so too, was White, with his lingering shoulder injury finally needing a surgical procedure. Theron Smith also dealt with a knee problem late in the year, causing him to miss the final 19 games.

“I made the decision to try and play through that shoulder injury, especially because Bernie was there,” said White (pictured below), who wouldn’t play in the NBA again following his time in Charlotte. “He was my first NBA coach and I felt like I owed it to him to be there and push through it. It just seemed like it was a new team that needed everybody from the players, owner and coaches all involved for it to really blossom and prosper that first year.”

“[My ankle] had been bothering me for a year,” said Slay, who played in only eight games for Charlotte, but went on to have a lengthy overseas career, mostly in Italy. “I visited a bunch of doctors, and nobody could figure out what was going on with it. One doctor told me not to hold back and just go as hard as I can and see if it held up. When I finally unleashed, that thing snapped on me. Some ligaments were torn off the bone and I needed surgery. I thought this was going to be the year I was going to solidify myself in the NBA, but it wasn’t in God’s plan.”



Having very limited depth compared to the rest of the NBA meant the Bobcats could ill afford to deal with too many injuries at one time. Bickerstaff was constantly keeping a watchful eye out for reinforcements and fliers, two of which came from the D-League’s Roanoke Dazzle in Matt Carroll and point guard Cory Alexander. Steve Smith, about to turn 36, also got traded to a title contender in Miami in exchange for fourth-year reserve forward Malik Allen.

“There were a few vets on the team that first year, but a lot of us were just young players trying to carve a niche and just make it in the league,” said Carroll, the 2005 D-League MVP. “There were so many players in the same boat when I got there. All of us were kind of similar. You’re just hoping to get your chance to play on an expansion team knowing we weren’t going to be very good. They were looking to give guys an opportunity to see what they had on the roster.”

“Everybody was new, everybody was learning,” added Wallace, who averaged 11.1 points in his first season as a Bobcat. “This was my first time being the guy, playing 30, 40-plus minutes. I think that first year, there was a lot of let’s just walk and see how things turn out. I know for myself, but I’m pretty sure it was the same for the organization, as well. I think we looked at ourselves as a team that was at the bottom of everybody’s roster. We had no identity. Even as individual players, we had no identity. We had no swagger, nothing about us, so it was an opportunity for everybody to showcase their skills wherever we were in the NBA.”

Wallace and Kapono were the only expansion draftees to play in the Bobcats’ regular season finale on April 20. They clawed out a 97-86 home victory over Detroit, good for their 18th of the campaign in what was also the final NBA game at the Charlotte Coliseum. Though only two other teams (Atlanta and New Orleans) had an equal or lower win total, the Bobcats did well on their investment, paying the league’s 14th-lowest amount per victory (about $1.33 million).

There’s a strong argument to be made that Wallace compiled one of the best, if not the best, careers of any NBA player after switching teams in an expansion draft. Across six-and-a-half seasons with the Bobcats, Wallace averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 blocks in 454 games, 445 being starts. A year after making the 2010 All-Star Game and All-Defensive First Team, while also leading the Bobcats to their first playoff appearance, Wallace got dealt to Portland. He later played for Brooklyn and Boston before retiring in 2015. Today, his name is scattered throughout the franchise’s record books and all-time rankings.

More important than anything he did on the court, the high-flying sensation nicknamed Crash gave the faceless, orange-clad Bobcats a badly needed identity in their earliest years. “If you look at the people who were here at the start of the Bobcats, you can stop right there with Gerald Wallace,” said Steve Martin, the franchise’s long-time legendary TV and radio broadcaster, in 2018. “You can say, ‘That’s what you need to start an expansion franchise.’ Just like with Dell Curry, you look at two people in this city’s franchise history, the drafting of Dell Curry, the drafting of Gerald Wallace. That’s not bad. That’s pretty good.”

“Gerald might have been the best athlete in that expansion draft and one of the top athletes in the NBA, at that time,” stated Tapscott. “He brought his energy every night and it was infectious. Bernie said that’s the type of guy you build a winning team with, so we wanted that type of player in our franchise.” Added Carroll, “You couldn’t find a more exciting player to watch than Gerald, sacrificing his body, the dunks, the blocks, the high energy. He really instilled a lot of confidence in the players around him and a toughness that we needed at the time.”

Brezec broke out for averages of 13.0 points on 51.2% shooting and 7.4 rebounds over 72 starts in the 2004-05 season, propelling himself to a fourth-place finish for the NBA’s 2005 Most Improved Player award. The seven-foot-two big man put up 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 229 outings during his Charlotte tenure, which ended in December of 2007, when he and Walter Herrmann were traded to Detroit for center Nazr Mohammed. After Detroit, he spent time with Toronto, Italy’s Lottomatica Roma, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, then returned to Europe for good in 2010. Seven years later, after playing in Russia, Cyprus, Kuwait and Bahrain, Brezec finally hung up his sneakers at age 38.

Kapono signed with Miami in the 2005 offseason, was part of an NBA championship team the following year and produced two of the league’s 15 highest single-season 3-point efficiencies in 2007 (51.43%, sixth) and 2008 (48.30%, 14th). After the Heat, he reunited with Brezec in both Toronto and Philadelphia, played one year for the Lakers and lastly, capped his playing career suiting up for Panathinaikos in Greece. Currently, Kapono ranks sixth on the NBA’s all-time 3-point percentage leaderboard with a sizzling 43.36% (457-of-1,054).

As for Carroll, he lasted with the Bobcats for six-and-a-half more seasons sandwiched around a year and a half in Dallas. A career 38.4% 3-point shooter, Carroll ranked sixth on Charlotte’s career 3-point field goal leaderboard (338) following his final game, and still sits 10th in games played (397) and second in points by an undrafted player (2,923) behind only David Wesley.

Given how hamstrung they were from a roster-building standpoint, the Bobcats made the most of what little they had to work with during their inaugural season. Looking back, there was just an impossibly thin margin for error and the chances of short-term success were equally as slim. Acquiring Wallace, Brezec, Kapono (though he only played one year) and Drobnjak, who facilitated getting the 2004 Rookie of the Year Okafor, worked out for Charlotte. Other moves, like the ones that involved stockpiling future draft picks, had sound logic and just didn’t produce major long-term returns.

So, what could the next expansion draft look like? Well, for starters, the coverage of it will be a whole lot different than it was when the Bobcats entered the league, thanks to the domination of social media, #NBATwitter, around-the-clock coverage and dueling Woj and Shams bombs. Back in 2004, Charlotte’s 19 draftees probably garnered just enough national interest and attention to warrant a short SportsCenter segment and a few rotations on the nightly ticker.