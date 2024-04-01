Shots Fall For Hornets, Defense Has Difficulties Stopping Paul George  

Rookie Brandon Miller had some impressive moments squaring off against his idol Paul George for the first time in his NBA career on Sunday evening at Spectrum Center. And the LA Clippers’ nine-time All-Star certainly proved why he’s the right player to be emulating after his spectacular season-high 41-point showing help send the Charlotte Hornets to a 130-118 loss.

This defeat was another in a long line of them for the hosts in the head-to-head regular season series. Dating back to the start of the 2010-11 NBA campaign, the Hornets are only 2-24 against the Clippers, which now includes being on the losing end in each of the past 12 meetings.

Charlotte had its outside shot going in the opening two quarters, knocking down 10-of-24 from 3-point range. The defense was another story though, particularly when it came to covering George and allowing deep post touches to Ivica Zubac. Los Angeles got 22 points from its sensational wing and another 14 from the Croatian big man to bank a 67-55 halftime lead.

Foul trouble prevented the Hornets from making up ground in the third, as the Clippers maintained their double-digit cushion going into the closing frame. Four fourth-quarter 3-pointers courtesy of Dāvis Bertāns aided Charlotte’s efforts to get within seven with 2:22 to go. After hitting a 3-pointer on the previous LA possession, Kawhi Leonard buried another four-foot fadeaway, which led into a missed Miller 3-pointer and two game-icing free throws from Zubac.

George added 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting in the fourth for his first 40-point game since March 5, 2023, and the fifth by an opposing player against the Hornets this season. His 8 3-pointers – seven coming from above the break – on 12 attempts were his most since Feb. 3, 2021.

“[George] was so good,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “We had to double team him everywhere or he would have had 60. When you do that, with the amount of skill they have on the floor, that’s what’s going to happen. You can take things away, but double teaming that team’s a lot different than [most nights]. You’re not double teaming a guy and he’s throwing it to a lot lesser player – he’s throwing the ball to Kawhi and James [Harden]. Paul George, look, I’ve been around, that was a great performance of shot making.”

Added Miller on George, “That’s my guy. Big bro. I look forward to working out with him this summer. It’s going to be a tough matchup every time we play each other. He’s a great shot maker, but not just that, he takes pride on the defensive side. I think that’s one of the things that stands out for him and his career. I think that’s why my favorite player is Paul George.”

Miles Bridges recorded 33 points and a career-high seven 3-pointers, with Miller (22), Grant Williams (18), Bertāns (15) and Vasilije Micić (10) also scoring in double figures. Micić additionally added a career-high 13 assists for his third career double-double and second in three outings. As a team, Charlotte knocked down a season-high-tying 23-of-52 3-pointers (44.2%), one off tying the single-game franchise record done twice back in January of 2022.

Zubac ended the night with a season-high 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting, 12 rebounds, and went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line (both career bests). Leonard added another 23 points, while Harden had a very quiet six points on only three shot attempts, his fewest ever in a game in which he played 30-or-more minutes, according to Basketball Reference.

The Hornets will wrap up their all-home back-to-back against the Boston Celtics on Monday, April 1 beginning at 7 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WNFZ 92.7 FM.